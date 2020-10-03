Strawberry to speak at I Am Ingathering on Friday

The day that Diane and Tim Epling have been waiting a year for is almost here.
Not that it was supposed to take that long.
Former Major League all-star Darryl Strawberry will be the featured speaker at the I Am Ingathering this Friday and Saturday at Linda K. Epling Stadium. Strawberry will be speaking at Friday's event, which will begin at 6 p.m.
Saturday's event will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Strawberry was a four-time World Series champion and eight-time all-star. He played for the Mets from 1983-1990 before stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees.
Strawberry understands the hold drugs can take on a person’s life. He served a suspension in the 1995 season for cocaine use, and in 2000 was arrested after rear-ending a vehicle while under the influence of a painkiller. At the time, he was on parole for a previous arrest of soliciting and cocaine possession.
He and his wife Tracy met while the two were in a drug recovery and are now ordained ministers. They operate Strawberry Ministries and travel all over the country to serve as an outreach to people dealing with addiction through biblical counseling and the gospel of Jesus Christ.
The event was originally supposed to be held in May but had to be canceled due to social gathering restrictions set forth by government and health officials based on the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Eplings organized the two-part I Am Ingathering as part of their Destiny Ministries' mission to help combat the state's opioid epidemic. The announcement was made during a press conference at the stadium in August 2019.
The first event was held last October, and the Eplings were pleased with how everything turned out.
“We had a lot of good feedback. The people who were there, the way it touched their lives we just could not imagine,” Diane said. “We had testimony from the production company themselves. We had testimony from Life Changers when we did the cardboard testimonies. That really impacted many lives, even leaders that were there. What we are hearing from the (October) event is, 'We are so glad that you guys are doing this.’”
Also speaking this weekend will be pastor Judy Jacobs of Dwelling Place Church International in Cleveland, Tenn., pastor Mark Burns of Harvest Praise and Worship Center in South Carolina and Christian rapper Nate Davis a.k.a. Zero Doubt.
Local worship teams, dancers and other speakers will also be there.
Everyone who wishes to attend is asked to bring a chair to sit on the field since seating will be limited due to social distancing. Stadium seats will be available to those who prefer.
Local churches are encouraged to participate, Diane said.
This is a free event. For more information, visit destinyministrieslife.com.
