Strawberry ready to bring message to Beckley

Darryl Strawberry was one of the Major Leagues’ most feared hitters of his time.
The 1983 National League Rookie of the Year with the New York Mets played 17 seasons and was an eight-time All-Star. He won a World Series with the Mets and three with the New York Yankees, and was a career .259 hitter with 335 home runs and 1,000 runs batted in.
As productive as Strawberry’s career turned out, it could have been better. Unfortunately, his battles with substance abuse and addiction curtailed his success.
Strawberry understands the hold drugs can take on a person’s life. He served a suspension in the 1995 season for cocaine use, and in 2000, a year after retiring, he was arrested after rear-ending a vehicle while under the influence of a painkiller. At the time, he was on parole for a prior arrest of soliciting and cocaine possession.
But Strawberry was able to get help and is now 16 years into recovery.
He now spends his life delivering his testimony and letting people know they can escape the chains of addiction. His latest mission will land him in Beckley.
Strawberry will be the featured speaker at the I Am Ingathering, set for Friday and Saturday at Linda K. Epling Stadium. Strawberry will be speaking at Friday's event, which will begin at 6 p.m.
Saturday's event will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Strawberry and his wife, Tracy, met while the two were in drug recovery and are now ordained ministers. They operate Strawberry Ministries and travel across the country to serve as an outreach to people dealing with addiction through biblical counseling and the gospel of Jesus Christ.
“I’ve been to quite a few places. I travel quite a bit, probably about 50 times a year,” Strawberry said in a phone interview. “I’m in ministry, of course. I’m an evangelist now. But I also go into places where addiction has been moving so fast.”
The coronavirus pandemic has been a distraction, but the opioid crisis in West Virginia remains as dire as it ever was. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, there were 833 opioid deaths in West Virginia in 2017, the most in the nation. That averages out to 49.6 deaths per 100,000 people, more than three times the national rate of 14.6.
Strawberry operates a drug treatment center in Florida, but has become discouraged by the lack of impact such facilities can have.
“I saw some of the white suburban kids just coming through the treatment center like a revolving door,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. All addicted to opiates and heroin.
“They need more. They need government programs, they need more faith programs. I know that for myself because of being through addiction. It was very hard for me to watch so many kids just come in treatment and go out of treatment and come right back in treatment. Nothing’s really working when you’re sending them in treatment and putting them on suboxone. You’re just (providing) another crutch for them and they’re not able to get up and get going.
“That’s why we have an epidemic. That’s why so many kids are dying," Strawberry said. "Kids shouldn’t be dying like they are. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”
Strawberry decided to go to young people instead of waiting for them to come to him.
“I walked away from working with treatment facilities and started going to public schools,” Strawberry said. “We came in for free so I could educate the kids on drug awareness and the danger of drugs and vaping and all these things.”
Strawberry is passionate about making sure kids know the facts about vaping.
“That’s a serious issue and that’s why I go into the schools to try to educate the kids and tell them, ‘This is a dead end. This is a road that you are going to start down and you’ll end up with some serious health problems,’” he said. “Because kids don’t know. They think it’s cool. I’ve been able to do a program and have roundtables to talk to kids and ask them a lot of questions. Why vaping? Well, they vape because they see celebrities doing it and they think it’s cool. That’s what they told me.
“I try to educate them that there are serious health issues that’s going to take place and it’s going to lead to more things. Now they’re talking about liquid marijuana which kids are vaping. It just goes on and on, and we had a crisis already with this drug epidemic. Now we’ve got the vaping to deal with. I look at kids today. If we don’t catch them early, we don’t go into the schools early and tell them about these things, they’re going to find themselves in some dire situations.”
Strawberry also pointed to the legalization of marijuana as a problem.
“(People) didn’t think it would be a problem. They thought, ‘Well, people can benefit.’ And talking about, ‘Well, the marijuana is for medicine,’” he said. “Yeah, OK. I’m not talking about people who are sick. When you legalize marijuana, these young people are going to start experimenting with it, and this is what happened and what’s causing our young people to go from one thing to the next thing.”
This weekend’s event was originally supposed to be held in May but had to be postponed due to social gathering restrictions set forth by government and health officials based on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Diane and Tim Epling organized the two-part I Am Ingathering as part of their Destiny Ministries' mission to help combat the state's opioid epidemic. The announcement was made during a press conference at the stadium in August 2019.
Also speaking this weekend will be pastor Judy Jacobs of Dwelling Place Church International in Cleveland, Tenn., pastor Mark Burns of Harvest Praise and Worship Center in South Carolina and Christian rapper Nate Davis a.k.a. Zero Doubt.
Local worship teams, dancers and other speakers will also be there.
Everyone who wishes to attend is asked to bring a chair to sit on the field since seating will be limited due to social distancing. Stadium seats will be available to those who prefer.
Local churches are encouraged to participate, Diane said.
This is a free event. For more information, visit destinyministrieslife.com.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber