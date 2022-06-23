Darryl Strawberry doesn’t watch a lot of baseball these days.
In fact, the one-time New York Mets No. 1 draft choice, doesn’t even like the sport these days.
Imagine being a four-time world champion, an eight-time all-star but finding yourself in a crack house.
Imagine finding out that your mother had prayed for God to knock you “off your (baseball) throne” in order to find yourself.
It’s a sobering thought, but one Darryl Strawberry knows all too well.
“We all fall short, and some of us are able to get out and some of us are not,” Strawberry said. “Those were some dark times. My wife today, Tracy, 21, 22 years ago, was the person God used to pull me out and lead me to my destiny. That just shows you that God has a plan for your life. He’s going to do what he has always done. He’s going to use people to help people.”
Tracy Strawberry, who Strawberry met a a narcotics anonymous meeting, was the one.
“My wife was the center point of God leading me back into the church and getting me on the right track and would eventually lead my life back to the Lord and bring about a transformation that would turn me into an evangelist, where I would travel the nation, over 250 times a year, preaching the gospel. It’s incredible. It’s incredible what can happen and all it takes is a moment.”
That is what Strawberry does these days. He and Tracy operate Strawberry Ministries, and Thursday he was in Beckley speaking to members of the West Virginia Miners and Terre Haute Rex, ahead of his appearance later at the game between the two teams.
Strawberry is a friend of Miners manager Tim Epling. The two men met while doing work for Destiny Ministries.
While baseball gave him everything, it also helped take it away.
Strawberry doesn’t blame the game.
“I was broken long before I ever put on the baseball uniform,” said Strawberry, who earlier had just recounted how at 14, his father in a drunken rage, had gotten a rifle and threatened to shoot the family. “If you don’t deal with the broken pieces they are always going to be there until you get healed.”
These days he said he is now happy in life.
He talked about former teammate, the late Gary Carter, a Hall of Famer, living a Christian lifestyle and watching how Carter conducted his life.
“It wasn’t that what he was saying didn’t resonate, it did, I just wasn’t ready to receive it.” Strawberry said.
“A lot of us wasn’t ready to receive it because we knew he lived it. But I was watching him, and I wanted what he had. I just didn’t have the guts to go do what he was doing.”
Strawberry who once hit a home run so hard in St. Louis it broke a clock, is a man comfortable in his own skin, and told the teams that being a baseball player doesn’t make them a man. Being a person of character does.
“I took a hard road with some hard turns in life, but I’m grateful for them because it gave me the experience of what life is all about,” Strawberry said. “Everybody can’t endure the struggles of life but I was able to and now I can se myself sitting on the other side, trying to encourage somebody else, trying to help somebody else.”
Strawberry, now 60, was a .259 career hitter with 335 home runs and 1,000 runs batted in and was a World Series champion in 1986 with the New York Mets, six years after graduating from Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles and in 1996, 1998 and 1999.
Strawberry isn’t necessarily a fan of the game. Not today’s game.
“I worked on hitting the ball the other way (in batting practice),” Strawberry said. “I could hit home runs, but I didn’t try. I worked on the fundamentals of baseball, and I think players need to get back to that. The game needs to change and get back to what it used to be.
“You see guys hitting 30 home runs, but they are hitting a buck-ninety (.190). How can you hit a buck-ninety with 30 home runs? There is no way I would never ever hit a buck-ninety with 30 home runs. That tells me they don’t work according to their ability. I think they work according to what stats are all about. Stats come from playing the game the right way. You hope young players can realize that you don’t have to be everything that everybody says you have to be, you have to be you, and utilize the skills you have to take you where you need to be.”
Strawberry said baseball is simple at its core.
“Shifting is not the game,” Strawberry said. “Upper swing is not the game. Like I tell these players, be who you are. Don’t try to be somebody else. Everybody is not created to hit home runs.”
He said the toughest pitcher he ever faced was hall of famer Nolan Ryan.
Strawberry’s favorite player was Cincinnati’s all-time hits king Pete Rose.
“The Reds had all these great players, and they had this one player, Charlie Hustle, Pete Rose,” said Strawberry, who grew up in Los Angeles and saw Rose and the Reds when they visited LA. “What I love about Pete Rose was, he didn’t have the talent of those other players (Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan, George Foster) but his effort he put out on the field and the way he hustled made me want to play baseball. His uniform was always dirty. When he (drew a walk) he sprinted down to first base. It’s a shame they have not put him in the Hall of Fame.”