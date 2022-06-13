Former Major League All-Star Darryl Strawberry will make his second visit to Beckley next week.
Strawberrry will be at Faith Community Church on Wednesday, June 22, for the 7 p.m. service. His message of God will focus on youth, but everyone is welcome.
A night later, Strawberry will be at Linda K. Epling Stadium for an autograph session. A time will be announced at a later date. He will also throw out the first pitch before the Miners' game against Terre Haute, which is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. start.
"Darryl’s heart is to minister the word of God, especially targeting youth," said Diane Epling with Destiny Ministries. "We are excited to have him back in town again. Darryl travels almost the entire year to different venues across the country reaching millions who are eager to hear his testimony. Whether in a church or a stadium, Darryl’s heart is sure to be seen."
Strawberry, the 1983 National League Rookie of the Year with the New York Mets, played 17 seasons and was an eight-time All-Star. He won a World Series with the Mets and three with the New York Yankees, and was a career .259 hitter with 335 home runs and 1,000 runs batted in.
His career was actually curtailed by his struggles with substance abuse and addiction, but he was able to get help and is now 18 years into recovery.
He now spends his life delivering his testimony and letting people know they can escape the chains of addiction.
Strawberry, who said he travels about 50 times per year delivering his testimony, last came to Beckley in 2020 as part of Destiny Ministries' I Am Ingathering. The two-part event was part of Destiny Ministries' mission to help combat the state's opioid epidemic.
For more information on the 2020 I Am Ingathering, visit destinyministrieslife.com.
