The 2022 Stratton/Woodrow Wilson Track and Field Hall of Fame Class will be inducted during Saturday's Beckley Relays at the Pete Culicerto Track and Field at Van Meter Stadium.
The ceremony will begin at about noon.
Here is a look at some of the inductees with information provided:
Tony Giles. Finished second in the state meet in the long jump with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches. Was also a member of the second-place shuttle hurdel relay team. Giles played football at Concord University. He and wife Billie have two children, Kendyl and Parker.
Jason Walker. Was the 800-meter state champion in 1999 and finished third in the 400. He is now a professional chef in Cambridge, Md., where he resides with his wife Tamara reside in Cambridge, Md., with children Amiya, Jason and Jasmine.
Robin Young. Robin was a member of the state champion 4x400 relay team and was second in the 100 hurdles, the 400 and the long jump, and was high point winner at regionals all three years.
Mergie Bradley. Was a three-time state qualifier and went on to throw shot put and discus at Concord, where she studied to be a teacher and graduated in 1983. She has two kids, Marvina and Andrew, and two nephews, Rasean and Edward Smith.
Richard “Poke” Witt. Was a miler for the Flying Eagles. Went on to attend Benedictine University in Lisle, Ill. Currently lives in Popular Grove, Ill., with his wife Susan. The couple has six children, 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He now participates in the Healthy American Games, bike riding across the state of Iowa.
Marquel Ali. Was a two-time 100 and 200-meter champion and currently has the fastest 100-meter time in the history of Woodrow Wilson. Marquel was also a standout football player, which he played at Marshall University. Currently resides in Barboursville, where he owns his own real estate and development company.
Danny Culicerto. A three-year letterman, he was part of the two-mile relay team that set a school record that will never be broken after distances were changed from yards to meters. Was a multiple time invitational winner in two-mile and 3,200- and 1,600-meter relay. Went on to a four-year letterman career on the Marshall baseball team. He is also a member of the Woodrow Wilson Football Hall of Fame. He and his wife Kathy have three children — Pete, Kristine and Kelly — and currently reside in Charlotte, N.C. They also have two grandchildren, Barrett and Mac.
Lisa Hardin Knight. Was a three-time Region 3 champion in the 100 hurdles (1979-81), and finished fifth (1980) and third (1981) at the state meet in that event. Served as an official at the state meet from 2007-2013, and in 2017 was named Official of the Year by the North Carolina Track and Field Association. Has served as an official at several major college track and field championships. She is also a member of the inaugural Woodrow Wilson Volleyball Hall of Fame class. She is the business operations manager for university advancement at Winston-Salem State University and currently resides in Kernersville, N.C., with her husband Vernon A. Knight, who is a member of the inaugural Hall of Fame class. They have three children: Aaron D. De Lilly, Adriene M. De Lilly and Ariah M. De Lilly.
Joe Saunders. Held the school record in the discus for 18 years. His only high school loss was in the state meet his senior year. He and wife Karen have a son, Kevin, and currently reside in Dayton, Ohio. Also played two years of football at West Virginia University.
Danny D. Hairston, Sr. Was the holder of the longstanding state record in the low hurdles in the 1960s. Was also a member of the Air Force Military Basketball Traveling Squad. Currently resides in Columbus, Ohio, with his wife Charlene Anderson Hairston. They have two adult sons, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Sharlene Renee Bradley. Ran the 100-yard dash, 110-yard hurdles, 440-yard relay and 880-yard relay. She was three daughters, five grandchildren and three grandkids.
Darnell Jackson. Was a member of the state champion shuttle hurdle relay team. Also had a high jump of 6 feet, 6 inches and a long jump of 21 feet, 10 inches. Set an Army high jump record at 6 feet, 11 3/4 inches. Played Division II basketball at St. Petersburg College. Children are Britani, Derek Brandon, Maxmara, DJ, Darrelle, Darnell, Daniya and Denay Jackson. Grandchildren are Drayton, Davion, Jace, Logan, Mariah, Aielle and Mylie. Currently resides in Orlando, Fla.
William O. Ritchie Jr. An honors graduate of Stratton High School in May of 1966, Ritchie was an undefeated state champion in the 100-yard dash during his senior year, tying the state record during his championship run. Ritchie went on to become Howard University’s first known NCAA All-American in track and field, accomplishing the feat seven times. He was the NCAA college division 220-yard dash champion in 1969 and was a 1968 Olympic trials qualifier. Was installed Wednesday as president of the District of Columbia Society Sons of the American Revolution (DCSAR).
Irvin Wright. Won the 1966 AA state long jump championship and was also regional champ. Started at running back and point guard for the Stratton football and basketball teams, lettering in all three sports. He also played baseball in the WW league.
Greg O'Neal. No information provided.