"Strap them up and play"

WHEELING – Fairmont Senior’s regular season schedule was a veritable who’s who of playoff teams.
Class AAA playoff teams.
Between Sept. 17 and Oct. 22 the Polar Bears, working around a three-week layoff, played Bridgeport (losing 35-28), No. 4 University (losing 35-6) and No. 8 Spring Valley (losing 21-0). Fairmont also lost to Linsly, a private school in Wheeling, 31-22.
That is why the Polar Bears entered this postseason as the No. 16 team, losing to a trio of triple-A playoff teams.
During that streak they also beat Class AA then-No. 10 Robert C. Byrd 21-20.
“We had a lot of inexperience early in the year,” coach Nick Bartic said. “The way you get them battle tested is to play that kind of competition, maybe take one or two on the chin. It was a learning experience, it wasn’t always easy, but it got us ready for the postseason.”
Did it ever.
In the postseason they have beaten No. 1 Herbert Hoover (30-28 on a safety late in the game), No. 8 Robert C. Byrd again (33-28 on a kickoff return) and No. 5 Poca (41-7). All those came on the road.
“We certainly found different ways to win,” Bartic said. “We really played solid against Hoover, and made plays to win the game, we won the second game in miraculous fashion making a play late to win it and then we jumped out and got up on Poca and won.”
As for Independence, while the Patriots didn’t play the type of schedule Fairmont did (nobody in Class AA did), they took care of business, running the table to this point, highlighted by last week’s 34-20 victory over Bluefield.
They played all their playoff games at home.
“They’re a very good football team, in every phase,” coach John H. Lilly said of Fairmont. “They don’t have any weak spots. There isn’t an area you can go into the game and think, ‘we can exploit that.’ Because they don’t have any weak areas.”
The quarterback, Dom Stingo, is the nephew of legendary, Hawaiian print shirt-wearing basketball coach Babe Stingo, from the era of outstanding Class AAA coaches like Dave Barksdale at Woodrow Wilson, Wheeling Park coach Sam Andy and Martinsburg coach Dave Rogers.
Stingo replaced a Kennedy candidate in Gage Michaels, and he has prospered, completing 67 of 134 passes for 1,234 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“He’s really taken off in the postseason,” Lilly said. “He looks like he has command of the offense, he throws a nice deep ball, he is really playing well.”
“He is peaking at the right time,” Bartic said. “And that confidence he has gained in the last six games, that’s spreading to the rest of the team.”
Independence, of course, has found a dual threat quarterback in Logan Phalin, the lefty competing 51 of 96 passes for 1,198 yards and 20 touchdowns, a school record. He also had 555 yards rushing and eight touchdowns, four coming in the postseason.
Bartic knows what a dual threat quarterback brings to the table.
“You really have to be disciplined on defense,” he said. “You have to understand you have to play your assignment.”
Of course, he already knows about Atticus Goodson. The Kennedy candidate has rushed for 1,765 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also leads the state in scoring with 210 points.
Friday night's Class AA state championship game is a rematch of their quarterfinal meeting last year, a 43-15 Fairmont victory. That game is one Lilly pointed out as being an eye-opener to getting a passing game together.
And that will be an area to watch.
Both have big-play receivers.
Fairmont has Kayson Nealy (22-499-8), Evan Dennison (18-348-3) and Kayden Cheriza (16-302-2).
Independence counters with Cyrus Goodson (21-505-7), Trey Bower (20-478-7) and Judah Price (8-255-4).
When Fairmont is on offense, those Independence players will be tasked with guarding them, and vice versa.
“That is going to be fun to watch,” Lilly said. “Those guys are going to match up all night and they are all big-time athletes.”
Bartic had high praise for the Patriots.
“They aren’t an overnight success story, (Lilly) has done a great job of building a program down there. I thought when we played them last year, we might be seeing them again. They are more diversified offensively. John has coached a lot of different levels and he has taken something from all those and it’s really impressive the job he has done down there.”
Again, Lilly knows the challenge his team faces, one he embraces and believes his team embraces.
“You can’t really put a price on experience,” Lilly said. “They know the way things operate. They probably know exactly where Undo’s (a Wheeling dining institution that hosts the pregame meal Friday afternoon) is. We have no idea where it is.
“I told the kids they are breathing rare air. Not everybody gets to breathe the air they’ve been breathing this week. But again, we don’t have to be the best team this year, we just have to be the best team that night.”
Fairmont’s defense has been stout against the run, an area in which Independence has excelled behind Goodson.
The Patriots have rushed the ball 374 times for 3,915 yards and 63 touchdowns, averaging a stout 355.9 yards per game and 10.5 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Fairmont is holding opponents to just 156.2 yards rushing per game and 4.0 yards per carry.
“At the end of the day, we just have to execute,” Lilly said. “We know we can’t have three turnovers like we did against Bluefield last week. They have done a great job of turning those mistakes into points, and we have done that, too. We think we have a good plan; we will find out tomorrow night.”
“At this point, the only thing left to do is to strap them up and play,” Bartic said.
And that they will do at 7 p.m. at Wheeling Island Stadium.