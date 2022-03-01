Princeton’s Gavin Stover can be forgiven for knowing exactly how many points he has scored this season. It was an easy amount to get to after all.
“I’ve got five,” Stover said as he bounded into an empty Princeton locker room for a postgame interview he hadn’t suspected he would be doing even a half hour before.
He can also be forgiven for not knowing his point total.
“No, it’s seven now,” Stover said, correcting himself.
It was a hectic half hour for Stover. Rest assured the last two points he won’t forget anytime soon.
The seldom-used junior varsity player hit the game-winner for the Tigers with three seconds remaining in a thrilling 68-67 victory in the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 semifinals Tuesday night at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
That sends the Tigers into the Section 2 championship Friday against Greenbrier East, a 48-34 winner over Oak Hill in the other semifinal.
Funny thing, Stover was in the game for defensive purposes.
But his recognition of the situation told him to flash into the lane where he took the inbounds pass from Grant Cochran. After stopping on a dime and making slight contact with defender Sam Peck, who went down, he laid the ball off the glass for the game-winner. Woodrow didn’t have time to get a good look at the end.
“I was real nervous,” Stover said. “I saw the defense was turned around, took my advantage, cut to the basket and got the little easy layup. I did think I was going to get the charge there. He (Peck) pulled over on me and I got it up just in time.”
Princeton coach Robb Williams admitted he didn’t expect it would be Stover who would keep the season going.
“Defensively he had been putting in good work all year for the JV,” Williams said. “We moved him up and in practice he was playing tough D. I told him before the game. ‘Hey, you’ve got to be ready if you're called. We have to stop (Elijah) Redfern,’ or at least try to slow him down, you can’t stop that guy. He can score now. He was the leading scorer on the JV team, there was just a little difference with speed of the varsity game but, yeah, I was confident he would make that close layup."
The way the game had evolved into a free throw shooting contest, nobody would have been shocked if a charge had been called.
The game had changed hands four times and was tied once from the free throw line in the final 2:20.
“I thought he got loose down through there and I did think he run our guy over but sometimes that is just how the game goes,” Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd said.
Elijah Redfern’s free throw gave the Flying Eagles a 67-66 lead with 18 seconds left.
“That’s what we wanted,” Kidd said of Redfern being at the line. “He’s a 90 percent free throw shooter. We got what we wanted. Sometimes the chips fall the other way and tonight they fell Princeton’s way.”
Redfern had made four straight free throws, twice giving Woodrow the lead from the line in the final 1:11. The sophomore finished with a game-high 29 points.
Woodrow had twice gone ahead by eight, at the half when Brayden Hawthorne banked in a shot from just over the half court line to put the Flying Eagles up 36-28 and again in the fourth when a three-point play by Redfern made it 54-46.
In the fourth Keon Sartin, who had just returned to the team following an injury last week in a season-ending loss to Bluefield, hit two big 3s.
Sartin’s back-to-back 3s made it 54-52 and from that point the score changed hands nine times and was tied twice in the final five minutes.
“He’s been out all year with an injury,” Williams said. “He came back and hit a couple of 3s like that, near the end of the half. I wanted to give him a shot, we’d gotten a little stagnant and he was instant offense.”
Kris Joyce, who followed up Sartin’s two 3s, tied the game at 54 to send the final five minutes into a mano-a-mano battle of wills and free throw shooting, led the Tigers with 12 points. EJ Washington added 11 and Chase Hancock 10.
Princeton had 10 3s in the game by seven different players and seven came in the second half.
In addition to Redfern’s 29, senior Maddex McMillen had 13 and freshmen Hawthorne and Jaylon Walton had eight.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Kidd said. “I thought the senior group had been playing real well. And it started meaning something to them. So, I hate it for my seniors. (The season) is going to be a great experience for our young guys. They just have to get in the gym and work on their game. It’s not easy. I hope they don’t want another season like this.”
For Stover, his point total is now seven, but the two Tuesday will be two he will remember.
Princeton (12-6)
Davon Edwards 1 1-2 4, Aiden Ash 0 0-0 0, Chase Hancock 4 0-0 10, Kham Hurte 1 0-0 3, Grant Cochran 2 4-7 8, Kris Joyce 4 3-4 12, EJ Washington 3 3-4 11, Gavin Stover 1 0-0 2, Jon Wellman 2 1-2 5, Keon Sartin 2 0-0 6. TOTALS: 22 14-21 68.
Woodrow Wilson (5-17)
Maddex McMillen 3 4-6 13, Elijah Redfern 9 10-14 29, Brayden Hawthrone 3 0-0 8, Elijah Waller 0 0-0 0, Zan Hill 0 0-0 0, Sam Peck 2 0-0 5, Caleb Gravely 1 1-2 3, Jaylon Walton 1 6-6 8. TOTALS: 19 21-28 67.
P 14 14 17 23 - 68
WW 15 21 14 17 - 67
3-point field goals – P: 10 (Watson 1, Edwards 1, Hancock 2, Hurte 1, Joyce 1, Washington 2, Sartin 2). WW: 7 (McMillen 3, Redfern 1, Hawthorne 2, Peck 1). Fouled out – P: EJ Washington. WW: Hawthorne.