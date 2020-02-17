Stoots wrestling for more than just himself

Moments before what would become the biggest moment of his wrestling career to date, Davy Stoots found himself distracted.
He was about to wrestle for a regional championship. A return trip to the state tournament was already assured, but a win would possibly help him get a better draw.
Still, something felt amiss.
"Prior to that match, a lot of my teammates lost in the blood round (and missed qualifying) for states, one of which was my brother," the Liberty senior said. "I had to get my mentality right because I was figuring my brother was coming with me to states and that was messing with me. And my teammates who I have been with for years were also not going to states. So I was trying to get my mind right, trying to get everything right with what I was going to do, how I was going to do it."
Stoots got his mind cleared in time to win one for more than just himself.
Stoots secured an aggressive takedown of Herbert Hoover's Zakarie Bailey with less than a minute left in the match and held on for a 3-2 win for the Class AA/A Region 3 152-pound championship. He is the first Liberty wrestler to win a regional title since Tristan Bailey (120) and Donovan Vance (285) did it in 2013.
"We have worked pretty hard for that this year," Liberty head coach Nick Hylton said. "I'm happy for him and really proud of him. He has really put in a lot of work."
Stoots (49-6) is the first wrestler to win a regional in Hylton's six seasons as coach. It was also retribution for Stoots, who lost to PikeView's Chase Conner in the 138-pound final last season.
"I just told myself that I wasn't going to choke two years in a row," he said. "I practice all year, I put in the work with my teammates. I have probably the best coach around that I could have had through high school. I just told myself that I wasn't going to choke two years in a row and I was going to pull through this."
It wasn't easy. Stoots and Bailey were tied at 1-1 in the third period when Stoots finally saw his chance, shooting for the takedown with 50 seconds left.
"We practice a lot of shots, different setups, sweeps, all kinds of things," Stoots said. "I saw the opening and I took it, and when I hit him with it I couldn't stop it. It was just the perfect moment. I took the opportunity and it paid off."
Bailey did manage an escape point but Stoots held him off for the win.
"I was a little concerned. I didn't expect that match to be as close as it was," Hylton said. "Hats off to Herbert Hoover. They watched him over the weekend and picked up on some of the tendencies that he has. They slowed him down. He lives and dies on his feet; he's really good there. He's good on bottom and top as well, but he's a really good neutral wrestler. They tied us up and slowed our takedowns down, but when it crunch time and he needed a score, he got the takedown and was able to stay in it and get the win."
Hylton, a two-time undefeated state champion for the Raiders, has enjoyed watching Stoots' progression over the last four seasons.
"It's been a pretty big progression, actually," Hylton said. "He came up to us from middle school a little hot-headed. If he lost he would pout and throw fits and stuff, which you see out of the younger kids sometimes. Wrestling was, I don't want to say rough, but it was not developed. He knew a lot of the basic stuff, but hadn't really picked up on any finesse or anything yet.
"He's actually starting to wrestle a little smarter now. He doesn't go out there and just try to beat you up. He's out there looking for stuff and trying to set up takedowns and create his own wrestling rather than just go out there and almost fight. He's come a long way."
Stoots says his size and strength have developed over the years.
"I was cracking probably 120, 126, somewhere around there my freshman year," he said. "I cut down to 113 and wasn't doing bad. Freshmen usually have it rough. They're going to get seniors and juniors, people who should be better and are stronger. When I would lock up with somebody I could just tell they were so much stronger than me. ... I got with my coach and said, 'I don't want to be weak anymore.' I hit the weight room and got so much bigger than I was and put on a lot of mass."
The growth continued and Hylton entertained the idea of putting Stoots at 160, but his height made 152 a better fit.
Now Stoots is standing tall as a regional champion, with the goal of further redemption starting in nine days in Huntington. He fell one win shy of placing at the state tournament last year.
He will be joined by teammates Conner Treadway (106) and Jeff Bowles (220). Not nearly the size of the group he wanted, and the absence of twin brother Billy makes that doubly tough. But that gives Stoots extra motivation.
"I wanted all of us to go to states," he said. "Family is the No. 1 thing to me."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber