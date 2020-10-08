FAIRLEA — Oak Hill got off to a late start on the pitch this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Maybe the extra time to prepare was worth it.
The Red Devils, returning to Class AAA this year, picked up their second sectional win of the week, defeating Greenbrier East 2-1 behind goals from Jackson Hayes and Colton Workman.
”We’re just absolutely thankful to even be here,” Oak Hill’s interim head coach Chad Smith said. “Our first regular season game was October 1 and we got to see our first major competition on Tuesday with Woodrow Wilson and to come down here and give the effort that the boys gave tonight is great.”
East’s plan to scuffle the Red Devils with a pressing attack on defense led to positive possessions for the Spartans early on defense, but nothing to show for it.
Eventually the Red Devils found a hole and took advantage.
After missing Workman streaking down the side on an earlier possession, the Red Devils connected with the junior in the seventh minute and he took advantage. Workman beat his defender, kept the ball in play near the side of the net and scored to give Oak Hill the lead.
”After that we were in better space to defend the ball,” Greenbrier East head coach Lucas Lemine said. “It was a mistake in defending there. We had two guys that dove in and allowed the side to open up. That’s not normally something that we do. It was just a defensive mistake on our part.”
“We know Colton has the speed to go wide and beat the defense,” Smith said. “We wanted to play him in the corners to take advantage of some of that but we just needed to shift from one side of the field to find our midfielders and then to find Colton and it took a little bit to find that.”
Afterward, East had its chances, missing on a corner kick and three breakaways in a nine-minute span, but each attempt was thwarted by wayward shots or the placement of Oak Hill’s keeper.
”My keeper Chance (Minor) is a sophomore and he puts the effort in all offseason and he’s so dedicated to his position and it shows,” Smith said. “We’re super proud of him for stepping up and being that young.”
East had two more good looks in the first half, but both went wide.
After the break the Red Devils got their final and deciding goal from Hayes.
The Spartans answered back in the 54th minute when Aiden Parker found the net. They had another opportunity in the box in the final six minutes of play, but a defensive stand by Oak Hill neutralized the threat, ensuring East’s second loss of the season.
”They just gave way better effort than we did,” Lemine said. “They were at 150 percent and we were at 75 the whole game. We never could ratchet up the effort. We take pretty in-depth stats. We outpossessed them, had more shots, had more corners, had more opportunities, but they gave 150 percent effort and that’s all credit to Chad Smith and the effort’s on me.”
Greenbrier East drops to 9-2-1 on the season while Oak Hill improves to 4-0-1.
