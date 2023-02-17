FAIRLEA – Since first stepping on the basketball court at the age of 5, Cadence Stewart dreaded the day she would have to step away. That moment will have to wait a little longer.
Greenbrier East’s star senior signed a letter of intent in front of family and friends at Spartan Gym in Fairlea Friday to continue her career at the college level. After hundreds of game at The Greenbrier Valley Fitness League, the Ronceverte Lions Club league, Eastern Greenbrier Middle School, multiple travel teams and the Lady Spartans – not to mention the countless hours in gymnasiums across the state and beyond working on her shot – Stewart’s next stop will be at Alderson Broaddus University, where she will become a Battler under head coach Ta-Rel Franklin.
“I’m thrilled about it,” said Stewart, who had offers from a number of different schools but made the final decision prior to the start of her senior season. “It’s been a dream for a really long time. I’m really glad to have these people come out and support me. I’m really thankful.
“Alderson Broaddus really came late to the game, but they really wanted me and didn’t want to take no for an answer,” she continued of the decision process. “I really loved their coaching staff and their values. I felt that I could play sooner rather than later. The school is a very good science school, and that’s what my major will be. I’m really excited about going up there.”
The Battlers are currently 5-19 overall and 4-15 in Mountain East Conference play this season, the first for Franklin, but Stewart sees the building program as a positive and believes she can play a part in getting A-B back on track.
“The conversations were really good,” she said of her talks with Franklin and assistant coach Nikayla Edgell. “They expect me to be able to shoot the ball up there and to help them around the 3-point line a lot. They told me I needed to work on my quickness and my defensive side-to-side quickness.
“Playing time is the biggest thing. I just want to get out there and play. Ten minutes a game would be great. Most freshmen don’t get to play a lot. I’m just going to go out there and do my best to get some tick.”
Stewart has more than proved her worth over the last four seasons with the Spartans, a journey that feels as though it began days ago, rather than years.
“Lately, it’s really felt like it’s been flying by,” she explained. “(Thursday) night I played my last true away game, so it’s kind of surreal that it’s almost over. But it’s been a great time, and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish here.”
Those accomplishments include a sectional championship, a regional championship and what would have been a state tournament appearance as a freshman, had Covid not cut the tournament short.
“It was so disappointing,” she said. “There were six teams that didn’t get to play that year, and we were one of them. We worked really hard to get there. People were doubting us because we didn’t win our section, and we were so excited to be there.
“It definitely haunts me, but hopefully this year we can make a run at it.”
The individual accomplishments have also been numerous. She was the Second Team All-State captain a year ago, a season that saw her eclipse the 1,000-point mark for her career. On Thursday at Moorefield, she became just the second Lady Spartan in school history to reach 1,500.
“It’s a huge accomplishment for me,” she said with a giant smile. “When I got to 1,000, I was like, ‘Well, now I’ve got to get to 1,500.’ So, I was really excited. I didn’t know how close I was. My dad (GEHS athletic director Jason Stewart) wouldn’t tell me, but he looked at me and went 1-5-0-0 with his hands. That’s how I knew. I was really excited.”
Tonight against Chapmanville, Stewart will be honored as the lone senior on Senior Night as she plays her final regular season home game for head coach Jim Justice in front of an appreciative crowd.
“It’s probably going to be a little sad, but this is not my last basketball season ever,” she said, admitting that she really has no idea what to expect. “It’s going to be weird, because I’m the only one. But it should be good.”
“It’s going to be sad,” agreed Justice. “We have spent a lot of time together, and Cadence is a really special player. I remember when she came in here scared to death, but she’s really grown up and become a fantastic player. We’re going to miss her.”
There’s still more basketball left as a Lady Spartan, though, and Stewart wants to make it last as long as possible. But when it does come to an end, she won’t just leave the program in the past. With her father as the AD and younger sister Kennedy emerging as Justice’s next big star, she’ll continue to follow the East program every step of the way.
“I’m hoping they continue to build,” she said. “I think they have some really good pieces, and they’re really young. So they have the opportunity to build. I hope they play up near Philippi so I can watch a couple games.”
“I’m very proud of what I’ve been able to achieve and what the team’s been able to achieve,” Stewart concluded. “I think I’ve made some footsteps that other kids can follow and proved that hard work does pay off.”
