Fairlea — The battles between Class AAA titans Greenbrier East and George Washington have yielded instant classics.
Last February the Lady Patriots upset the No. 2-ranked Lady Spartans 72-68. Later that month the Lady Spartans returned the favor, winning their Region 3 co-final 61-51 for a state tournament berth.
In what could very well be a rematch of another late February high-stakes scuffle, the No. 2 Lady Spartans again won a thriller, 67-61 over No. 3 George Washington Friday night.
All of the usuals contributed for the hosts, with Amya Damon scoring 19 and Haley McClure adding 14. But it was a new face in the rivalry that made the biggest plays in crunch time.
With the score knotted at 56, freshman Cadence Stewart knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:56 left to give the Spartans the lead for good.
“I was screaming at her to pull the ball and she turned it loose,” Greenbrier East head coach and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. “I said, ‘What was that?’ And she said, ‘I was feeling it, Coach!’ After that I told her she would’ve felt it tomorrow if she had missed that shot.
“She played a really nice game and she’s a heck of a shooter. She’s a freshman and has a long way to go, but she’s going to be a really nice player.”
Though it didn’t look early like the heroics would be necessary.
After GW head coach Jamie LaMaster opened the game with a pressure package, the Lady Spartans quickly solved it, taking a 14-7 lead.
Afterward, the veteran coach adjusted and it paid off.
“We initially wanted to start in it, in a 1-3-1 quarter court,” LaMaster said. “A lot of people don’t see that and it threw them off for a second. Just going off history, we can get through something for several possessions and then I’ve got to switch it up. The idea here was I didn’t think we were moving our feet well and I was worried about early foul trouble.”
After switching out, the Lady Patriots frustrated the hosts, forcing them into turnovers that led to fast break points the other way.
“They were beating us really bad on the offensive board,” Justice said. “We had to move Amya to the foul line and let her go to work from there and it worked.”
“We played with physicality and a ton of energy,” LaMaster said. “I liked that effort, especially in this environment. It helps us to come here and compete with a good team like this.”
Igniting GW’s run was junior Kalissa Lacy, whose first quarter 3-pointer gave her 1,000 points for her career.
From there LaMaster let his veteran unit go to work and they did, tying the game at 33 at the break and taking a 49-45 lead into the final frame.
But it wasn’t enough.
A 3-pointer from Kate Perkins made it a one-point deficit and a short floater from Taylor Dunbar tied it at the 4:26 mark. Stewart’s trey snapped the tie and then another from the freshman with under 20 seconds left answered Lacy’s, accounting for the game’s final points and giving Stewart 16 on the evening.
“It’s always good to pick up a win like this,” Justice said. “This is a heck of a team and they’ve got an all-world player in Lacy. She’s really special. They’ve got lots of nice players and I’ve got a lot of respect for Jamie and that program.”
Greenbrier East improves to 9-1 and will travel to Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday.
Greenbrier East (9-1)
Amya Damon 19, Taylor Dunbar 6, Kate Perkins 9, Haley McClure 14, Cadence Stewart 16, AJ Groves 2, Tucker Nunley 1
George Washington (2-3)
Kalissa Lacy 24, Vivian Ho 10, Lauren Harmison 7, Mary Lyle Smith 1, Navaho Harmon 3, Amya Washington 11, Kaya Thompson 5
GE: 17 16 12 22 — 67
GW: 16 17 16 12 — 61
3-pointers — GE: 7 (Perkins 1, McClure 2, Stewart 4); GW: 9 (Lacy 6, Ho 2, Thompson 1); Fouled Out — None.