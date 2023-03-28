Even the most casual observer of NCAA Division II women’s basketball is aware of what Kim Stephens was able to accomplish the last two seasons at Glenville State.
Before that, her dad Scott Stephens was a household name when it came to girls high school basketball in West Virginia.
Getting to play for and be around Scott is what made Kim want to be a coach. When she landed the head coaching job at Glenville — also her alma mater — she even brought him on as an assistant to help build the Pioneer program.
Having done all she can do there, Stephens has stepped up to the next challenge.
In a move that was called for and expected for better than two weeks, Stephens was officially introduced as Marshall’s new head women’s basketball coach.
Stephens replaces Tony Kemper, who resigned on March 10 to take the head coaching position at his alma mater, Central Arkansas.
It didn’t take long for Stephens to talk about Scott, who coached Parkersburg South to three state championships — the first in 2006 when Kim was on the team.
Scott passed away due to a brain tumor in 2020.
“I’m incredibly honored to be part of the Thundering Herd family,” Stephens said to a crowd of Marshall supporters. “This has been a dream of mine for a very long time. It’s also been a dream of my dad’s, so I do know that he’s ecstatic right now.”
The hire was deemed a slam dunk by most, Stephens’ name coming up atop fans’ wish lists since Kemper’s resignation.
And for good reason. Stephens, 191-24 overall in seven seasons at Glenville, was 68-4 over her final two years there. The Pioneers won the Division II national championship in 2022 and, after expecting rebuilding year, Stephens took them back to the Final Four last week, where they fell to No. 1 Ashland.
Stephens acknowledged how difficult it was to say goodbye, but said she would not have made the move if she didn’t think Marshall has what it takes to build and maintain a winning program in the Sun Belt Conference.
“It was always a dream. I had a really good job and had a really good situation. I loved Glenville and it broke my heart to leave there,” she said. “But I think what’s happening at Marshall is something worth chasing. I’ve watched the girls, I’ve watched them on ESPN+. I’ve been able to kind of follow their journey along and I know that the talent is there, so I’m really excited to have the opportunity just to be able to see what I can do in the Sun Belt.”
The team attended the press conference. Stephens asked everyone to give the players a round of applause.
“I met with the team this morning and I think we’re all just really excited to get to work to chase our first Sun Belt championship,” she said. “I’m just really hopeful that we can do something special here, that we can make you guys proud, and we can give God glory in the process.”
“I’m extremely excited,” Olivia Ziolkowski, a 2022 Woodrow Wilson graduate, told Tim Stephens of the Huntington Herald-Dispatch. “Coach Stephens had a great record at Glenville and her coming to Marshall is great for us.”
The Stephens name and Kim’s closeness to Scott made an impression on Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears.
“Kim Stephens’ family knows West Virginia. West Virginia knows the Stephens family. They fit perfectly at Marshall. That connection is here, and it’s real.”
“I’ve worked really hard, my dad has worked really hard to make Stephens a name in the sport of basketball in this state,” she said. “I just wanted to stay here (in West Virginia) and continue to make people proud.”
