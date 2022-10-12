Staying put in backfield helps Dodson achieve record-setting night

HINTON – The move that wasn’t might have been the best move that Summers County made this season.
At the start of fall camp, with starting quarterback Brandon Isaac sidelined until midseason with a knee injury, Bobcats’ coach Josh Evans came up with a plan to keep the team afloat until they could get their starter back.
He’d move senior Duke Dodson from running back to quarterback. It has its merits, this plan, because Dodson had quarterbacked in his middle school days.
It also had its problems.
“I felt like we were just wasting his talents by using him to basically just turn around and hand the ball off 50 percent of the time,” Evans said.
Dodson didn’t make it out of fall camp as quarterback. Summers County instead turned to Ryan Oliveros to fill the gap at quarterback, and it turned out to be a good move.
On Friday, Dodson scored a school record seven touchdowns as the Bobcats returned from a bye week with a key 54-7 victory against Sherman. Key, because at 3-3 now every win is important because it’s looking like four losses won’t make the postseason.
And Dodson did his part, rushing for six touchdowns, catching one and coming up a yard short of throwing for another. He also added 154 yards rushing, four catches for 55 yards and he completed a 36-yard pass to Oliveros, who was tackled at the 1-yard line after coming back to make a nice grab. He also had 11 tackles and six assists on defense.
His seven total touchdowns broke the previous record of six held by Isaiah Brown and Matt Ryan.
“That is something that is special to me, but it wasn’t something that I ever thought about being able to do,” Dodson said. “You don’t think of scoring seven touchdowns in a game. I did feel like it was going to be a good night. We were all in
Those numbers helped Dodson earn this week’s Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week award.
Also nominated was Wyoming East football’s Jackson Danielson (who threw for three TDs and ran for three), Aiden Kneeland of Woodrow cross country, Catherine Maxwell and Brylee Stepenson of Midland Trail girls’ soccer, Nathan Vecellio of Shady Spring boys’ soccer, and Mya Wooten of Woodrow Wilson girls’ soccer.
Evans said the decision on leaving Dodson in the backfield was not a hard one and after the first scrimmage that is when it happened.
“He makes our offense go,” Evans said. “Not only for his running ability but we need him as a blocker. He is one of the reasons Drake (Cole) is having the success he has because Duke is such a good blocker.”
Dodson said he was all in for the move.
“Coach called me after the first game and asked me how I felt about going back to halfback,” Dodson said. “I just want to do whatever I can to help the team, and we both felt like Ryan would do a great job at quarterback until B (Isaacs) got back.”
Dodson has rushed for 569 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he has eight catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.
And then there is his lead blocking for Cole who has 794 yards and five touchdowns.
“I’ve been saying that Duke Dodson is one of the best football players in southern West Virginia and I will stand by that,” Evans said. “The things he does for us you can see on the stat sheet but there are so many other things that he does that don’t show up, like his blocking. Drake would be the first one to tell you how big a factor it is having Duke back there blocking for him.”
Using his own version of the oft-uttered running back’s creed, Dodson cited the play of the line as the reason for his big night.
“They’ve really done a good job all year,” Dodson said. “There are a lot of times when we backs might miss a hole, but they’ve done a great job. If we keep playing the way that we are playing it’s going to be really hard for people to slow us down”
The line which boasts three sophomores, a junior and a senior helped paved the way for 341 yards Friday night and an average of 269.2 yards per game for the season.
Dodson said he probably won’t be able to realize his major goal for the season, a home playoff game.
“With three losses it probably isn’t going to happen, but if we win out (with games against Meadow Bridge, Pocahontas Class AA No. 7 Clay County and Class A No. 3 James Monroe remaining) we will make the playoffs,” Dodson said.
And there is the chance that the Bobcat might do it with multiple 1,000-yard rushers.
Cole is averaging over 100 yards rushing a game and Dodson is on the cusp at 94.8.
“Those two really feed off each other and I think they both will get there,” Evans said.
The coach said after seeing his stars pass Friday the move that wasn’t was indeed the best move after all.
“Look, about that pass he threw Friday night, he really should have had a touchdown,” Evans said, setting up his player for some good-natured ribbing. “Ryan made a really good catch. Duke has a great arm, OK, but you never know where the ball is going to end up.”
Dodson was having none of it.
“Somehow my gloves disappeared before the game and I had to use a brand-new pair and they were sticky,” Dodson. “It’s hard to throw the ball in a brand-new pair of gloves just out of the pack.”
The way he was finding his way to the end zone Friday, Evans may spring for new gloves every week.
