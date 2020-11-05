Status of Class AAA soccer tournaments unclear

The City of Beckley will host the state high school soccer tournament for the 17th straight season starting Friday, but half the teams may not be there.
The Class AAA boys and girls tournaments were put on hold Thursday after a Berkeley County judge granted a temporary restraining order to a member of the Martinsburg High girls soccer team. Emily Beck brought the case against the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission on the basis that the county's four high schools were not given access to the same amount of Covid-19 testing as other counties, according to a story on the WV MetroNews website.
The story cited as an example Kanawha County, residents of which were given 83 hours of unscheduled free testing. Berkeley County residents were afforded approximately 48 hours of unscheduled free testing.
Berkeley County athletics have been halted since the postseason started for cross country, soccer and volleyball on Oct. 19 because it is in the orange status on the Covid-19 metrics color map. Teams in orange counties can practice but cannot participate in games or tournaments.
That includes the postseason, as laid out by the SSAC three weeks ago. Those guidelines prohibit teams from counties that are orange on the Saturday map from participating in the postseason in football, soccer and volleyball. This is based on the National Federation of High Schools' identification of these sports as high to moderate risk.
The SSAC sought to appeal the judge's decision Thursday evening.
"We have asked the Supreme Court to hear our case," SSAC executive director Bernie Dolan wrote in a text. "Arguments have to be in by 9 a.m. tomorrow. AA-A will go on as planned."
Jennifer Bundy, the public information office with the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, clarified in an email that while the SSAC filed a petition for a writ of prohibition, no hearing has been scheduled as of Thursday night. The 9 a.m. deadline is for such a petition to be filed and not to be confused as the start of a hearing.
That would seem to guarantee the tournament will remain delayed, although Dolan held out hope of a ruling that would allow it to indeed start Friday, albeit with adjusted times. The first Class AAA game, between the George Washington and Jefferson boys, was supposed to start at 9 a.m.
Half of the Class AAA teams arrived in Beckley on Thursday. One of those schools is Jefferson, which borders Berkeley in the Eastern Panhandle.
Judge R. Steven Redding with the 23rd Judicial Circuit Court ruled in favor of Beck, who wants the Class AAA state tournaments to remain delayed until Berkeley County is given adequate access to free Covid-19 testing. It is unclear what further action would be taken once such testing would be administered.
According to The Martinsburg Journal, Redding wrote, "The ability to participate in high school sports is an important and integral part of our children's overall educational experience. Therefore, the public has a strong interest in seeing that students have an opportunity to participate in high school sports. Furthermore, because this action raises significant issues concerning the WVSSAC's eligibility rules, the public has an interest in addressing those issues now since they are likely to arise again in connection with other sports such as volleyball, football and basketball."
The Class AA/A portion of the tournament will go on, starting Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. with the Charleston Catholic girls taking on Philip Barbour. Williamstown and Fairmont Senior will meet in the other girls semifinal at 12:30 p.m.
On the boys side, Fairmont Senior and Herbert Hoover will play at 4:30 p.m., followed by Charleston Catholic and Point Pleasant at 7:30 p.m.
All four games are scheduled to be played on Carter Field at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
The Class AA/A championships are scheduled for Saturday, the girls at 9:30 a.m. and the boys at 1 p.m.
The other Class AAA boys semifinal is Cabell Midland and University, originally set for noon. The girls semifinals pit Parkersburg South against Jefferson (4 p.m.) and Wheeling Park against George Washington (7 p.m.). Those games would be played on Cline Field.
The championships are set for Saturday, boys at 10 a.m. and girls at 1:30 p.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber