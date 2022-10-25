It took 12 years for a Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 team to break George Washington’s hold on the Region 3 title.
It took Greenbrier East’s Chase Mizia 12 yards to end it.
Mizia’s goal came after the game went to a shootout after two scoreless 10-minute golden goal overtimes could not settle the score and gave the Spartans the deciding goal after George Washington had missed twice in a 3-3 (4-2 shootout) classic.
It was the first time a Section 2 team has beaten George Washington since Woodrow Wilson won the state title in 2010 and it is the first-ever state tournament berth for Greenbrier East (19-2-1).
The Spartans earned the top seed in Class AAA and will face No. 4 Wheeling Park at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the YMCA Paul Cline Youth Sports Complex. No. 3 Spring Mills will face No. 2 Hurricane 30 minutes after.
“I just walked up there confident I was going to put it in the back of the net,” Mizia said of his goal. “I picked a spot, hit it there and we won.”
Indeed, the Spartans did, to the delight of a large throng of fans who made the trip to Beckley to see the historic moment.
“We didn’t have anything to lose,” Spartans leader Adam Seams, who had an important equalizing goal in the first half after the Patriots had taken a 1-0 lead. “They had a long streak to lose, and they had already beaten us. It’s special for us, especially being the first time the men’s team has made the state tournament.”
“For me it is indescribable,” coach Lucas Lemine said. “The joy that these players exude after the game, for the community and for members of the administration that were here and were just as excited as the student section and the parents, it just means everything. It is just an incredible feeling.”
For a brief time in the second half, it did not look like the Spartans would need two overtimes and a shootout to decide it. In the space of 21 seconds, with over half the second half gone, back-to-back goals by Peter Furlong and Mizia gave the Spartans what felt like a comfortable lead.
It would not be that easy.
Michael Luechauer, who had all three of the Patriots' regulation goals, scored twice in 1 minute, 47 seconds, the equalizer coming with 5:20 remaining.
Lemine said the Spartans were not necessarily trying to milk the clock.
“My assistant asked if we should slow things down and I said, ‘No, we’re going to step on the gas,’” Lemine said. “We got too stretched. When we started to score, and we got things in our favor we got them stretched and then they returned the favor. They got us stretched because we were trying to attack too much. We didn’t sit back and defend, we tried to attack.”
George Washington coach Erik Engle was hoping the late comeback would give his team a motivational edge in the overtime and shootout.
“It was proudest I could be that they were down 3-1 and still were able to get it equalized and go to overtime,” he said. “They did not give up. I was proud of how they played and their heart. Greenbrier East played a great game, they had a great game plan. They executed.”
George Washington had a couple of real scoring chances in the first overtime, especially one on a kick inside the mark on a penalty kick from George Washington senior Aiden Holbert. But keeper Joe Cochran, as he has done the entire postseason, came away with a huge diving stop to keep the Spartans alive. He called it his top save to date.
“I saw Adam on his knees (after the penalty) and I said, ‘I’ve got you,’" Cochran said of his team’s leader. who drew the penalty. “I knew that would hurt him so much to give up a PK (penalty kick) like that. But he’s my brother and I knew I had to show out and I did.”
In the overtime it became a mano-a-mano, kick-for-kick battle. The first to blink would more than likely be eliminated.
George Washington’s Luechauer stepped up first and converted, and he was answered by Luke Dolin of Greenbrier East. Wes Goodwin then made his shot, but Andrew Beverage of Greenbrier East was able to equal that.
The break came on shot 3 when Caleb Carney’s shot sailed high over the goal for GW. That brought up Dawson Trusty, who nailed his shot.
When George Washington’s Mckabe Allara’s goal was doinked off the left net post, that set up Mizia for his second goal of the game and put Greenbrier East into the state tournament for the first time in school history.
“I was rocking it up in elementary school,” Mizia said of 2010, the last time a Section 2 team made the state tournament field. “We did it for the fans and we did it for ourselves. We hadn’t been able to get by Woodrow in the sectional finals. We came into this game ready to go.”
“It’s tough for the team to lose because of our senior players,” Engle said. “It’s not tough to say, ‘Ah well, you didn’t win a region.’ You are not going to win forever. Greenbrier East played a great game. This (GW) team, I thought they had the talent to win it and I thought they played well enough to win it tonight. The decision in a game that goes to PKs is never fun for anybody. Well, it’s fun for one team, not the other. It’s an extremely hard way to decide a game.”
It was the only loss of the season for GW (19-1-3), which had tied with Wheeling Park, Charleston Catholic and Woodrow Wilson this season.
Greenbrier East avenged an earlier loss to GW (3-0). Its only other loss was to Charleston Catholic.
“At school today I was thinking about it,” Seams said. “Well (GW) got us our freshmen year. Then Woodrow Wilson beat us on penalty kicks in the sectional semifinals (2020) and then (last season) in the section final. I was thinking that I had never lost to the same team in the same game two times in a row. GW got us in the regional tournament my freshman year. I said, ‘I cannot let that happen today.”’
And the Spartans did not let it happen, making history instead. Using 12 yards to end 12 years of GW ownership of the Region 3 crown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.