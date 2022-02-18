State wrestling tournament hits a milestone

The 75th annual West Virginia state high school wrestling tournament will be held March 3-5 at Huntington's Mountain Health Arena. One hundred twelve qualifiers from Class A, AA and AAA schools will assemble at the tri-state city to decide who's the best in the state in each individual weight class and what team is the strongest in each division.
Most wrestling enthusiasts think Wheeling Park (AAA), Point Pleasant (AA) and Cameron (A) will take home first place trophies in their respective classes. I happen to agree with those choices but you never know. With the pandemic still lurking out there, anything could happen. Regardless, there should be some exciting matches and a few surprises during that weekend. I am sure the qualifiers will be excited and ready to wrestle.
Some other wrestling people who will be excited are the recent honorees of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Longtime coaches from our area will be introduced before Saturday's final matches. Randy Daniel (Liberty High School), Brian Miluk (Greenbrier East) and Wayne Yonkelowitz (Fayetteville) will be recognized with other inductees for the many years of service each has devoted to the sport of wrestling. This is a great group of guys who have touched many lives and influenced countless families.
Because the 75th year is a memorable accomplishment, state individual champions from the past or coaches who had a championship team will be honored also. They will be introduced and asked to greet the crowd commemorating 75 years of competition.
One local champion from the past who will be in attendance is Beckley's Racine Thompson. Thompson won the 106-pound class in 1960 for the Flying Eagles, who finished tied for fourth in the team competition. That was when all classes were combined. Actually, our area did well in the states that year with a total of five state champions out of 10 weight classes. The other champions were Richard Jolley and Spud Mills of Sophia, Eldridge McBride of Hinton and Russell Walls of Beckley.
Racine also played football and ran track at Beckley. He later refereed wrestling for several years and has been a strong supporter of wrestling programs throughout Raleigh County. Even though it's been 62 years since he won his state title, making him one of the more senior attendees, he said he's excited to be there.
"I was at the 50th anniversary and loved it and I'm hoping, in the future, I can make the 100th anniversary," he said.
It'll surely be a special evening.
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Glenna Honaker, a big wrestling fan and an avid reader of this column.