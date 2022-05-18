The 2022 state track and field meet got off to an abbreviated start Wednesday night.
There will be more opportunity for Region 3 to make an impact starting Thursday.
The event got started with Class AA, only five events for the boys and four for girls. Winfield has the early lead in the team race on both sides, both finishing with 38 points.
The highest individual placer from Region 3 was Bluefield senior Beyonka Lee, who was second in the girls shot put with a toss of 37 feet, 8 ¾ inches. The winner was Point Pleasant’s Adalynn Cottrill (38-8).
Brooke Lipford of Shady Spring was eighth (30- 11 ¼), and Oliviah Green of Independence posted a distance of 29-2 ¼.
In the girls long jump, Nicholas County freshman Adriene Truman was fourth with a distance of 4-10. Her teammates finished in the top 15 of the 3,200-meters — Kathleen Walkup (ninth, 12:47.76) and Haley Johnson (11th, 12:56.27).
In the top 15 in the 400 were PikeView’s Laicey Necessary (1:04.96) and Westside’s Sydney Cochran (1:06.37).
Bluefield’s Gerrade Wade finished third in the boys long jump with a leap of 20-4 ¾ inches. PikeView’s Jayden Taylor was eighth (19-3 ¾), and Nicholas County’s Isaiah Miner was 11th (18-9 ¾).
Liberty’s Bradley Treadway was 10th in the discus with a toss of 115-7. Aaron Shiflett of Independence hit a distance of 108-6.
Shady Spring’s Jaedan Holstein posted a sixth-place finish in the 400 with a time of 53.21.
Bluefield’s Carter King ran in a time of 55.20.
In the 3.200, Nicholas County senior Alex Irvin was 10th with a time of 10:09.82.
Shady Spring’s Jacob Dowdy turned in a time of 10:19.93.
Class AA will pick back up Thursday at 10 a.m. Class AAA will get started at 5 p.m.