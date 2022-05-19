State track meet: Complete area results through Thursday

PREP TRACK AND FIELD
State meet
Area results through Thursday
Class AA
Wednesday-Thursday
Girls
Shot put
Beyonka Lee, Bluefield: 2nd, 37-8 3/4
Brooke Lipford, Shady Spring: 8th, 30-11 1/4
Others: Oliviah Green, Independence: 29-2 1/4
High jump
Adriene Truman, Nicholas County: T-2nd, 4-10
3200
Kathleen Walkup, Nicholas County: 9th, 12:47.76
Others: Haley Johnson, Nicholas County: 12:56.27
400
Laicey Necessary, PikeView: 1:04.96; Sydney Cochran, Westside: 1:06.37
300 hurdles
Lilian Hatfield, Shady Spring: 5th, 49.80
Others: Rachel Mann, Shady Spring: 52.23; Chloe Honaker, Independence: 53.96
1600
Haley Johnson, Nicholas County: 5:49.21; Kathleen Walkup, Nicholas County: 5:56.35
4x200 relay
Bluefield (Padgett, Hodge, Robinson-Lee, Dowell): 6th, 1:52.93
Others: Shady Spring (Adkins, Keffer, Workman, Farmer), 1:56.78; Wyoming East (Stover, Russell, Blackburn, Lookabill), 2:03.17
Discus
Oliviah Green, Independence: 3rd, 107-10 (school record)
Others: Beyonka Lee, Bluefield: 87-6
Long jump
Adriene Truman, Nicholas County: 6th, 15-9 1/2
Others: Catherine Jarosz, Nicholas County: 14-6; Ryen Keffer, Shady Spring: 14-0
4x800 relay
Shady Spring (McGinnis,Keffer, Honaker, Huffman): 11:25.17; PikeView (Williams, Kinzer, Webb, Necessary): 12:02.30
100 hurdles
Chloe Honaker, Independence: 17.62; Lilian Hatfield, Shady Spring: 17.74
4x100 relay
Bluefield (Padgett, Dowell, Robinson-Lee, Hodge): 53.45; Liberty (Keith, Brown, Cozort, Richardson): 55.60; Independence (Green, Weis, Taylor, Honaker): 55.95
800
Natalie Barr, Nicholas County: Champion, 2:22.37
Others: Charlotte McGinnis, Shady Spring: 2:38.61; Mattea Huffman, Shady Spring: 2:49.70
Shuttle hurdle relay
Independence (C. Honaker, Weis, Taylor, L. Honaker): 3rd, 1:08.98
Shady Spring (Hatfield, Mann, Workman, Testerman): 6th, 1:13.22
Others: PikeView (Biggs, Thompson, Coburn, Curry): 1:16.64; Nicholas County (Jarosz, Crowder, Carson, Mullins): 1:18.85
4x400 relay
PikeView (Bowling, Williams, Webb, Necessary): 4:41.34; Shady Spring (Farmer, Testerman, Keffer, Mann): 4:42.55; Wyoming East (Thomas, Blackburn, Lookabill, Russell): 4:57.70
Boys
Discus
Bradley Treadway, Liberty: 10th, 115-7
Others: Aaron Shiflett, Independence: 108-6
Long jump
Gerrade Wade, Bluefield: 3rd, 10-4 3/4
Jaden Taylor, PikeView: 8th, 19-3 3/4
Others: Isaiah Miner, Nicholas County: 18-9 3/4
3200
Alex Irvin, Nicholas County: 10th, 10:09.82
Others: Jacob Dowdy, Shady Spring: 10:19.93
400
Jaedan Holstein, Shady Spring: 6th, 53.21
Others: Carter King, Bluefield: 55.20
300 hurdles
Jacob Showalter, Shady Spring: 10th, 44.50
Others: Clayton Lee, Nicholas County: 46.50; Robert Arnold-Hale, Bluefield: 46.70
1600
Alex Irvin, Nicholas County: 4:50; Jacob Dowdy, Shady Spring: 4:52.17
4x200 relay
Bluefield (King, Hairston, Sisk, Green): Champion, 1:30.47
Others: Nicholas County (J. Morriston, B. Morriston, Patel, Clark): 1:38.91
Shot put
Roman Milam, Nicholas County: 9th, 44-8 1/4
Others: Josh Cunningham, Nicholas County: 41-3; Ethan Spangler, Bluefield: 41-1 1/4
High jump
Isaiah Miner, Nicholas County: 2nd, 6-0
4x800
PikeView (Murphy, Cook, Blankenship, Ward): 5th, 8:39.18
Shady Spring (Carothers, Northrop, Holstein, Hatcher): 10th, 9:00.12
Others: Nicholas County (Young, Holcomb, Fennell, Barr): 9:12.76
100
Jacorian Green, Bluefield: 2nd, 11.54
Amir Hairston, Bluefield: 3rd, 11.57
4x100 relay
Bluefield (Sisk, Hairston, Fields, Green): Champion, 43.98
Others: PikeView (Bowling, Taylor, Blankenship, Patton): 47.86
800
Braden Ward, PikeView: 8th, 2:03.13
Hank Marson, Bluefield: 2:10.86; Alex Irvin, Nicholas County: 2:11.15
200
Jacorian Green, Bluefield: Champion, 22.49
Amir Hairston, Bluefield: 3rd, 23.22
Shuttle hurdle relay
Shady Spring (Showalter, Davis, Hegele, Ball): 1:05.93; Nicholas County (Lee, Miner, Crowder, Winchell): 1:06.96
4x400 relay
Bluefield (King, Fields, Marson, Sisk): 4th, 3:36.54
Others: Shady Spring (Carothers, Smith, Showalter, Holstein): 3:48.48; PikeView (Bowling, Cook, Blankenship, Ward): 3:49.56
Class AAA
Thursday
Girls
Shot put
Bella Staples, Woodrow Wilson: 3rd, 34-1 /2
Others: Kalista Keaton, Woodrow Wilson: 28-0 1/2
High jump
Somalia Nelson, Woodrow Wilson: 4th, 5-0
3200
Colette Lindley, Woodrow Wilson: 13:22.51; Lauren Curtis, Woodrow Wilson: 13:32.97
400
Mya Wooton, Woodrow Wilson: 3rd, 58.96
Somalia Nelson, Woodrow Wilson: 9th, 1:00.90
Boys
Discus
Michael Miller, Woodrow Wilson: 111-7
Long jump
Zach Patton, Greenbrier East: 4th, 21-1
Others: Cade Maynor, Oak Hill: 18-1 1/2
3200
Aiden Kneeland, Woodrow Wilson: 9th, 9:57.06
Others: Christian Saffouri, Woodrow Wilson: 10:39.32
400
Ty Wilburn, Oak Hill: 54.53