State track meet: Complete area results through Thursday

PREP TRACK AND FIELD

State meet

Area results through Thursday

Class AA

Wednesday-Thursday

Girls

Shot put

Beyonka Lee, Bluefield: 2nd, 37-8 3/4

Brooke Lipford, Shady Spring: 8th, 30-11 1/4

Others: Oliviah Green, Independence: 29-2 1/4

High jump

Adriene Truman, Nicholas County: T-2nd, 4-10

3200

Kathleen Walkup, Nicholas County: 9th, 12:47.76

Others: Haley Johnson, Nicholas County: 12:56.27

400

Laicey Necessary, PikeView: 1:04.96; Sydney Cochran, Westside: 1:06.37

300 hurdles

Lilian Hatfield, Shady Spring: 5th, 49.80

Others: Rachel Mann, Shady Spring: 52.23; Chloe Honaker, Independence: 53.96

1600

Haley Johnson, Nicholas County: 5:49.21; Kathleen Walkup, Nicholas County: 5:56.35

4x200 relay

Bluefield (Padgett, Hodge, Robinson-Lee, Dowell): 6th, 1:52.93

Others: Shady Spring (Adkins, Keffer, Workman, Farmer), 1:56.78; Wyoming East (Stover, Russell, Blackburn, Lookabill), 2:03.17

Discus

Oliviah Green, Independence: 3rd, 107-10 (school record)

Others: Beyonka Lee, Bluefield: 87-6

Long jump

Adriene Truman, Nicholas County: 6th, 15-9 1/2

Others: Catherine Jarosz, Nicholas County: 14-6; Ryen Keffer, Shady Spring: 14-0

4x800 relay

Shady Spring (McGinnis,Keffer, Honaker, Huffman): 11:25.17; PikeView (Williams, Kinzer, Webb, Necessary): 12:02.30

100 hurdles

Chloe Honaker, Independence: 17.62; Lilian Hatfield, Shady Spring: 17.74

4x100 relay

Bluefield (Padgett, Dowell, Robinson-Lee, Hodge): 53.45; Liberty (Keith, Brown, Cozort, Richardson): 55.60; Independence (Green, Weis, Taylor, Honaker): 55.95

800

Natalie Barr, Nicholas County: Champion, 2:22.37

Others: Charlotte McGinnis, Shady Spring: 2:38.61; Mattea Huffman, Shady Spring: 2:49.70

Shuttle hurdle relay

Independence (C. Honaker, Weis, Taylor, L. Honaker): 3rd, 1:08.98

Shady Spring (Hatfield, Mann, Workman, Testerman): 6th, 1:13.22

Others: PikeView (Biggs, Thompson, Coburn, Curry): 1:16.64; Nicholas County (Jarosz, Crowder, Carson, Mullins): 1:18.85

4x400 relay

PikeView (Bowling, Williams, Webb, Necessary): 4:41.34; Shady Spring (Farmer, Testerman, Keffer, Mann): 4:42.55; Wyoming East (Thomas, Blackburn, Lookabill, Russell): 4:57.70

Boys

Discus

Bradley Treadway, Liberty: 10th, 115-7

Others: Aaron Shiflett, Independence: 108-6

Long jump

Gerrade Wade, Bluefield: 3rd, 10-4 3/4

Jaden Taylor, PikeView: 8th, 19-3 3/4

Others: Isaiah Miner, Nicholas County: 18-9 3/4

3200

Alex Irvin, Nicholas County: 10th, 10:09.82

Others: Jacob Dowdy, Shady Spring: 10:19.93

400

Jaedan Holstein, Shady Spring: 6th, 53.21

Others: Carter King, Bluefield: 55.20

300 hurdles

Jacob Showalter, Shady Spring: 10th, 44.50

Others: Clayton Lee, Nicholas County: 46.50; Robert Arnold-Hale, Bluefield: 46.70

1600

Alex Irvin, Nicholas County: 4:50; Jacob Dowdy, Shady Spring: 4:52.17

4x200 relay

Bluefield (King, Hairston, Sisk, Green): Champion, 1:30.47

Others: Nicholas County (J. Morriston, B. Morriston, Patel, Clark): 1:38.91

Shot put

Roman Milam, Nicholas County: 9th, 44-8 1/4

Others: Josh Cunningham, Nicholas County: 41-3; Ethan Spangler, Bluefield: 41-1 1/4

High jump

Isaiah Miner, Nicholas County: 2nd, 6-0

4x800

PikeView (Murphy, Cook, Blankenship, Ward): 5th, 8:39.18

Shady Spring (Carothers, Northrop, Holstein, Hatcher): 10th, 9:00.12

Others: Nicholas County (Young, Holcomb, Fennell, Barr): 9:12.76

100

Jacorian Green, Bluefield: 2nd, 11.54

Amir Hairston, Bluefield: 3rd, 11.57

4x100 relay

Bluefield (Sisk, Hairston, Fields, Green): Champion, 43.98

Others: PikeView (Bowling, Taylor, Blankenship, Patton): 47.86

800

Braden Ward, PikeView: 8th, 2:03.13

Hank Marson, Bluefield: 2:10.86; Alex Irvin, Nicholas County: 2:11.15

200

Jacorian Green, Bluefield: Champion, 22.49

Amir Hairston, Bluefield: 3rd, 23.22

Shuttle hurdle relay

Shady Spring (Showalter, Davis, Hegele, Ball): 1:05.93; Nicholas County (Lee, Miner, Crowder, Winchell): 1:06.96

4x400 relay

Bluefield (King, Fields, Marson, Sisk): 4th, 3:36.54

Others: Shady Spring (Carothers, Smith, Showalter, Holstein): 3:48.48; PikeView (Bowling, Cook, Blankenship, Ward): 3:49.56

Class AAA

Thursday

Girls

Shot put

Bella Staples, Woodrow Wilson: 3rd, 34-1 /2

Others: Kalista Keaton, Woodrow Wilson: 28-0 1/2

High jump

Somalia Nelson, Woodrow Wilson: 4th, 5-0

3200

Colette Lindley, Woodrow Wilson: 13:22.51; Lauren Curtis, Woodrow Wilson: 13:32.97

400

Mya Wooton, Woodrow Wilson: 3rd, 58.96

Somalia Nelson, Woodrow Wilson: 9th, 1:00.90

Boys

Discus

Michael Miller, Woodrow Wilson: 111-7

Long jump

Zach Patton, Greenbrier East: 4th, 21-1

Others: Cade Maynor, Oak Hill: 18-1 1/2

3200

Aiden Kneeland, Woodrow Wilson: 9th, 9:57.06

Others: Christian Saffouri, Woodrow Wilson: 10:39.32

400

Ty Wilburn, Oak Hill: 54.53

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video