State track, field extravaganza to unfold

Local athletes will join their counterparts from across the state this week in the 2022 WVSSAC State High School Track and Field Championships.
The competition will spread out over four days on Laidley Field at the University of Charleston Stadium.
Class AA teams will compete on May 18-19, Class AAA squads on May 19-20, and Class A schools on May 20-21. Evening sessions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will begin with field events at 5:05 p.m. The morning session on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will commence at 10 a.m., and the afternoon sessions those three days will start at 12:20 p.m., after a recognition of graduates.
Region 3 team champions Woodrow Wilson (AAA girls) and George Washington (AAA boys), Shady Spring (AA girls) and Nicholas County (AA boys), and Charleston Catholic (A girls) and Webster County (A boys) will lead the team charge locally.
In Class AAA, Woodrow Wilson's Bella Staples has the best qualifying distance in the girls shot with a toss of 36 feet, 3 inches. Teammate Somalia Nelson was fourth-best in the high jump (5-0), and Beckley's Kyndall Ince was the seventh-best qualifier in the long jump (16-3).
The Flying Eagles' Mya Wooton owns the seventh-fastest qualifier in the 400-meter dash (1:00.91) and eighth-fastest clocking in the 100 (12.79).
Woodrow also had the fifth-best qualifier in the 4x200 relay (1:47.93).
For the Region 3 boys, Woodrow Wilson checks in with the fourth-best qualifier in the shuttle hurdles (59.42). With a jump of 6-0, Beckley's Ryan Muktar is sixth-best in the high jump.
In Class AA girls, Nicholas County's Natalie Barr has the third-best qualifier in the 800 in 2:28.10. She's the defending state champ in that event. Her teammate, Kathleen Walkup, is seventh in the 3,200 (12:53.64).
In the 100 hurdles, Shady Spring's Lilian Hatfield (17.23) and Independence's Lillian Honaker (17.25) posted times 7 and 8 in qualifying. Independence (1:11.51) was fourth in the shuttle hurdles, and Shady (1:14.39) was seventh.
In the AA girls field events, Nicholas County's Adrienne Truman qualified second in the high jump (5-4) and fourth in the long jump (15-11 1/2). Independence's Oliviah Green (102-2) was seventh in the discus.
The Class AA boys are led by Bluefield's Jacorian Green (third-best in 100 in 11.25) and fastest in the 200 (22.72). Green is the returning champ in the 200. Also in the 100, Bluefield's Amir Hairston is third-best in 11.30, and Independence's Trey Bowers is eighth in 11.53.
Bluefield also has the fastest qualifying times in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
In the Class A girls high jump, James Monroe's Lilly Jackson had the sixth-best qualifier at 4-10. Her teammate, Adyson Hines, was seventh-best in the shot put (31-11 3/4). Greenbrier West's Megan Poticher (93-7) was fourth-best in the discus, and Richwood's Chloe Cox (90-2 1/4) was seventh.
In the Class A boys 400, Pocahontas County's Max Oganian (53.94) was the fourth-best qualifier. In the 3,200, Richwood's Trey Stanley (10:36.36) was third, and Meadow Bridge's Jaden Gladwell (10:46.63) was seventh.
Greenbrier West (1:04.02) posted the fourth-fastest qualifying time in the shuttle hurdles.
In the jumps, James Monroe's Haiden Huffman was second in the high jump (6-2) and fifth in the long jump (19-9).
Richwood's Joshua Landreth had the second-longest qualifying toss in the discus (144-2 1/2).