SOUTH CHARLESTON — Winfield pitcher Maci Boggess was masterful on Wednesday afternoon at the Class AA softball state tournament at Little Creek Park in South Charleston, and there was not much Shady Spring could do about it.
Boggess struck out 15 Tigers and allowed just four hits as the Generals blanked the Tigers 5-0.
The loss sends Shady (21-5) into the consolation bracket, where it will face defending state champion Herbert Hoover in an elimination game later this afternoon.
"She mixed her pitches well," Shady coach Donald Barnett said of the Winfield pitcher. "She was inside, she was outside — nice changeup. She did a really nice job for her team today."
Winfield (24-7) got to Shady standout pitcher Paige Maynard early, when a single by Boggess and a pair of passed balls but pinch runner Evelyn Lloyd on third base for Generals' senior Kennedy Dean, who drove in the run on a fielder's choice.
The Generals were back at it in the third when left fielder Georgia Moulder singled and later scored on an RBI single by Dean. The Tigers stayed within striking distance of the Region 4 champions until Winfield broke the game open with a big inning in the fifth.
Moulder led off with a single off Maynard, then Boggess reached on a walk (with Lloyd back in to run for her). Dean collected her third RBI of the day with a double that scored Moulder, followed by a fielder's choice off the bat of Lola Baber that allowed Lloyd to score for the second time Wednesday. Dean wrapped up the scoring on a double by Chloe Kimble.
For Winfield, Moulder finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored while Dean went 2 for 3 with three runs batted in. Boggess pitched all seven innings, allowing no runs on four hits with the 15 strikeouts.
"We knew coming in they were going to be a fundamental team who can hit the ball hard," Barnett said. "We were told coming in that 1 through 9 they can put the ball in play, and we told the girls that's exactly what they did."
Shady's Oliva Barnett led the way for the Tigers at the plate, going 2 of 3. Maynard pitched six innings Wednesday, allowing nine hits and five runs (all earned) while striking out seven and walking three.
The Tigers are back in action in an elimination game against Herbert Hoover later this afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 4:45 p.m.