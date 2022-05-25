Two Wahama long balls put Midland Trail in an early hole against the defending champs on the opening day of the 2022 WVSSAC State Softball Tournament.
And, try as valiantly as they might, the Patriots could never claw back in their Class A opener, falling 5-3 to the White Falcons in seven innings at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
The loss puts Midland Trail (12-11) in an elimination game against St. Marys at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The Blue Devils lost to Petersburg 5-3 in the first game of the day.
Wahama drew first blood against Trail when Lauren Noble deposited a two-out, 1-1 offering from Midland Trail pitcher Meghan Gill over the fence in left-center field in the top of the first inning. The White Falcons added two more runs in the top of the third, one on a solo homer by pitcher Mikie Lieving and the other on an RBI single by Kalyn Christian, for a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first, Midland Trail's Chezney Skaggs hit a single and Gill walked, but the Patriots eventually stranded two baserunners as Lieving fanned three Patriots, the first of three innings in which she struck out the side. Lieving struck out 15 on the afternoon.
The Patriots responded, however, pushing across two runs of their own in the bottom of the third inning. Jesse Skaggs walked, Syd Sheets rapped a single to left, then Chezney Skaggs stroked a single to left that brought Jesse Skaggs home for the first tally. Two batters later, Jenna Stonestreet added a sacrifice fly RBI, as Sheets slid in under the tag to pull Trail to within 1, 3-2. The Patriots stranded two runners in that inning.
After a 1-2-3 inning by Wahama in the fourth, followed by the Patriots squandering a two-out walk by Jesse Skaggs in the bottom of the fourth, Wahama produced two more runs in the top of the fifth to take control. Amber Wolfe doubled, then scored on a suicide squeeze by Emma Knapp to make it 4-2, then Christian delivered an RBI on a groundout to push the margin to 5-2.
Midland Trail scratched across a run in the bottom of the fifth frame. With two outs, Madison Campbell and Stonestreet both delivered hits, and Campbell broke for home and scored when Wahama tried to get Stonestreet going to second.
With Stonestreet relieving Gill on the mound in the sixth, Wahama left two on base. But, the Patriots couldn't take advantage in the bottom of the sixth, as Lexi Dozier singled to short center but was eventually stranded as Lieving punched out three more batters.
After a groundout, the Patriots got singles from Gill and Campbell in the seventh, but Lieving struck out Stonestreet and Layla Tompkins to end the final threat.
In the opening Class A game Wednesday, Petersburg plated four runs in the top of the third inning to take control before St. Marys eventually crept to within 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth. Petersburg pitcher Samantha Colaw pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh, and the Vikings escaped with the 5-3 win to advance to the winners' bracket.
— Steve Keenan
W: 102 020 0 — 5 6 1
MT: 002 010 0 — 3 8 0
Pitching — W: Mikie Lieving and Amber Wolfe; MT: Meghan Gill, Jenna Stonestreet (6) and Sydney Sheets; WP: Lieving, LP: Gill. Hitting — W: Lieving 1-3 (hr, rbi), Wolfe 2-4 (2b), Lauren Noble 1-3 (hr, rbi), Emma Knapp (rbi), Morgan Christian 2-4, Kalyn Christian 1-3 (2 rbi); MT: Chezney Skaggs 2-4 (rbi), Sheets 1-4, Gill 1-3, Madi Campbell 2-3, Lexi Dozier 1-3, Stonestreet 2-4 (2b, 2 rbi)