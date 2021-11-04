State soccer tournament starts Friday in Beckley

The West Virginia high school soccer tournament will begin Friday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex, with the first semifinal game kicking off at 9:30 a.m.
Championship Saturday will start with the Class AA-A boys title game at 9:30 a.m. The Class AA-A girls championship will be decided 45 minutes after the boys completion. Both games will be played at Carter Stadium.
In Class AAA, the girls championship game will kick off at 10:30 a.m., followed by the boys championship 45 minutes after. Those games will be played at Cline Stadium.
Here is a look at the participating teams:
Boys
Class AA-A
all games at Carter Stadium
No. 1 Point Pleasant (21-1-2) vs. No. 4 Herbert Hoover (18-3), 9:30 a.m.
How they got here
Point Pleasant defeated Scott 1-0 for the Region 4 championship. Herbert Hoover defeated Grafton 2-0 for the Region 2 championship.
Players to watch
Point Pleasant: Nick Cichon-Ledderhose has a team-high 22 goals and Colton Young has 15 goals and 10 assists. Ian Wood has 18 assists. Keepers Brecken Loudin and Sean Wilson have 34 and 28 saves, respectively.
Herbert Hoover: Bryson Beaver has 46 goals and 20 assists for 112 points. Trevor Rager has 20 goals and Elliot Chandler has 14. Keeper Gabe Deel has 182 saves.
No. 2 Charleston Catholic (16-3-2) vs. No. 3 Fairmont (15-3-3), 30 minutes after
How they got here
Charleston Catholic defeated PikeView 5-0 for the Region 3 championship. Fairmont defeated Weir in a 7-6 shootout for the Region 1 championship.
Players to watch
Charleston Catholic: Sully Groom had 33 goals and 17 assists for 83 points. Kelan Swan has 17 goals and 25 assists (59 points). Keeper John Patnoe has 48 saves on the season.
Fairmont: Bubby Towns has 35 goals and 20 assists for 90 points. Kaelen Armstrong has 13 goals and 23 assists (49 points). Keeper Eli Day has saved 48 shots. He and Aaron Conley have combined for 18 shutouts.
Class AAA
all games at Cline Stadium
No. 1 George Washington (20-1-1) vs. No. 4 Washington (13-3-4), 5 p.m.
How they got here
George Washington defeated Woodrow Wilson 5-0 for the Region 3 championship. Washington defeated Hedgesville 2-1 in overtime for the Region 2 championship.
Players to watch
George Washington: Nick Inhat has 31 goals and 11 assists for 73 points. Rylan Morehead has 13 goals and 17 assists.
Washington: Jack Walker has 20 goals and eight assists. Keeper Ryan Johnson has 90 saves.
No. 2 Morgantown (14-6) vs. No. 3 Cabell Midland (12-7-1), 30 minutes after
How they got here
Morgantown defeated Bridgeport 3-1 for the Region 1 championship. Cabell Midland defeated Hurricane 1-0 for the Region 4 championship.
Players to watch
Morgantown: Caden Carpenter has 19 goals and 19 assists. James Percifield and Vivek Sriram both have 11 goals. Keeper Carter Cave has 56 saves.
Cabell Midland: Ryan Holmes has 32 goals and seven assists. Vitaliy Shakirov has 11 goals and eight assists and Andrew Warner has nine assists. Keeper Gavin Hesson has 69 saves.
Girls
Class AA-A
all games at Carter Stadium
No. 1 Charleston Catholic (17-5) vs. No. 4 Oak Glen (16-5), 4:30 p.m.
How they got here
Charleston Catholic defeated Shady Spring 6-0 for the Region 3 championship. Oak Glen defeated East Fairmont 3-1 for the Region 1 championship.
Players to watch
Charleston Catholic: Claire Mullen has 20 goals, Shannon Karr 17 and Annie Cimino 15. Keeper Katherine Skinner has 45 saves.
East Fairmont: Kami Ward has 48 goals and 11 assists for 107 points. Brooklyn Watts has 20 goals and 23 assists. Keeper Alexis Greenlief has 122 saves (6.1 per game).
No. 2 Winfield (16-2-3) vs. No. 3 Philip Barbour (15-3-1), 30 minutes after
How they got here
Winfield defeated Point Pleasant in a 5-4 shootout for the Region 4 championship. Philip Barbour defeated Herbert Hoover 4-0 for the Region 2 championship.
Players to watch
Winfield: Kate Hall has 15 goals and eight assists, Mackenzie Meadows 10 goals and Hannah Goes six goals and nine assists. Keeper Kaitlyn Sayre has 99 saves and has posted 13 shutouts.
Philip Barbour: Braylyn Sparks has 25 goals and 13 assists. Arrington Sparks has 15 goals and 17 assists. Keepers Sara Simon and Avery Swiger have 55 and 24 saves, respectively.
Class AAA
all games at Cline Stadium
No. 1 George Washington (18-1-3) vs. No. 4 Spring Mills (13-2-3), 10 a.m.
How they got here
George Washington defeated Woodrow Wilson 3-1 for the Region 3 championship. Spring Mills defeated Washington 2-0 for the Region 2 championship.
Players to watch: Ava Tretheway has 21 goals, Reese Huffman 17 and Bella Cinco 15.
Spring Mills: Carissa King and Kami Cool are the teams's leading scorers and each had a goal in the regional victory over Washington.
No. 2 Wheeling Park (19-1-1) vs. No. 3 Cabell Midland (18-5), 30 minutes after
How they got here
Wheeling Park defeated Bridgeport 2-0 for the Region 1 championship. Cabell Midland defeated Parkersburg South 1-0 for the Region 4 championship.
Players to watch
Wheeling Park: Keeper Josephine Kulpa has not allowed a shot in three postseason games.
Cabell Midland: Olivia Charles has 47 goals and 28 assists for 122 points. Emma Shields has 17 goals and 19 assists. Keeper Elaina Hess has 157 saves (7.1 per game).