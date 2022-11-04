A look at the other games on the first day of the West Virginia high school soccer tournament:
Girls
Class AAA
Parkersburg South 2,
George Washington 1, 2OT
Adrienne Altizer’s golden goal less than two minutes into the second overtime sent Parkersburg South to the state championship game with a 2-1 win over defending champion George Washington.
GW took a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute of the match on a goal by Deryn Doamekpor. It stayed there until Parkersburg South’s Ava Barton found the net with about nine minutes left in regulation.
Morgantown 1,
Hedgesville 0, 2OT
After nearly 100 scoreless minutes, Gracie Brown’s golden goal gave top-seeded Morgantown a 1-0 win over Hedgesville.
The Mohigans will battle Parkersburg South for the state championship Saturday at Cline Field, 45 minutes after completion of the boys title game.
Class AA-A
Philip Barbour 4,
Point Pleasant 3, OT
Arrington Sparks scored the equalizer with two minutes left in regulation, then her golden goal three minutes into overtime gave Philip Barbour a 4-3 win over Point Pleasant.
Keira Tatterson’s goal a minute into the second half put Point Pleasant on top 3-2.
Charleston Catholic and Philip Barbour will play for the state title Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Carter Field.
Charleston Catholic 2,
Oak Glen 0
Charleston Catholic scored two goals in a six-minute stretch in a 2-0 win over Oak Glen.
Olivia Persinger scored in the 29th minute and Annie Cimino followed in the 35th minute. The Irish made it last the rest of the morning.
Boys
Class AAA
Isiah Briggs scored two goals and Spring Mills advanced to the state title game with a 3-0 win over Hurricane.
Briggs’ goals came in the 17th minute for a 1-0 halftime lead and then in the 68th minute to extend it to 2-0.
Joseph Reid drove the nail in the coffin with a goal in the 75th minute.
Spring Mills will battle Greenbrier East Saturday at 10:30 a.m. for the state championship on Cline Field.
Class AA-A
Point Pleasant 3, Fairmont 0
With their team leading 1-0 at halftime, Tyson Richards and Brooks Gulley added second-half goal to lead Point Pleasant to a 3-0 win over Fairmont.
Charleston Catholic 1,
Grafton 0
A heartbreaking own goal was the difference in the game as Charleston Catholic defeated Grafton 1-0.
Charleston Catholic and Point Pleasant will meet for the state championship Saturday on Carter Field, 45 minutes after completion of the girls title game.
