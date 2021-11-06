110721 CC v Philip Barbour 2.jpg

(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Charleston Catholic's Aurelia Kirby reacts after scoring the golden goal in the second overtime to win the Class AA/A Girls state championship against Philip Barbour Saturday in Beckley.

The day was about as exciting as it gets.

Three of the four state championship games went to overtime at the West Virginia high school tournament Saturday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.

GALLERY: H.S. State Soccer Championship Games

1 of 15

In Class AA-A, Charleston Catholic made it a boys and girls sweep, and both needed overtime.

Aurelia Kirby scored the game-winner for the Irish girls in a 3-2 win over Philip Barbour.

Eli Coleman did the trick for the boys for a 4-3 victory over Point Pleasant.

In Class AAA, the George Washington girls defeated defending champion Wheeling Park 2-1 for their first state championship.

In Class AAA boys, Morgantown's season ended where it started. The Mohigans began the season with a win over Woodrow Wilson in Beckley, and on Saturday they defeated Washington 2-0 for its first title since 2015.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video