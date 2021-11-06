(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Charleston Catholic's Aurelia Kirby reacts after scoring the golden goal in the second overtime to win the Class AA/A Girls state championship against Philip Barbour Saturday in Beckley.
State soccer champions crowned in Beckley (With Photo Gallery)
Three of the four state championship games went to overtime at the West Virginia high school tournament Saturday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
110721 CC v Philip Barbour 2.jpg
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Charleston Catholic's Aurelia Kirby reacts after scoring the golden goal in the second overtime to win the Class AA/A Girls state championship against Philip Barbour Saturday in Beckley.
110721 CC v Philip Barbour 1.jpg
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) A Philip Barbour parent cheers on the team as they take on Charleston Catholic for Class AA/A Girls state championship Saturday in Beckley.
110721 CC v Philip Barbour 3.jpg
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Charleston Catholic's Claire Mullen battles for possession with Philip Barbour's Darcy Knight during the Class AA/A Girls state championship against Philip Barbour Saturday in Beckley.
110721 GW v Wheeling Park 1.jpg
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) George Washington's Olivia Epperly battles for possession with Wheeling Park's Maya Taggart during the Class AAA girls state championship match Saturday in Beckley.
110721 GW v Wheeling Park 2.jpg
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) George Washington players celebrate after scoring the golden goal in overtime against Wheeling Park to win the Class AAA girls state championship match Saturday in Beckley.
110721 GW v Wheeling Park 3.jpg
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) George Washington's Reagan Bromiley hoists the trophy after the Patriots defeated Wheeling Park for the Class AAA girls state championship Saturday in Beckley.
110721 GW v Wheeling Park 4.jpg
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) George Washington fans and family celebrate after the Patriots defeated Wheeling Park for the Class AAA girls state championship Saturday in Beckley.
110721 Morgantown v Washington 1.jpg
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Morgantown senior Vivek Sriram celebrates a title in his final game following their win over Washington in the Class AAA boys state championship game Saturday afternoon in Beckley.
110721 Morgantown v Washington 2.jpg
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Morgantown players hoist the trophy following their win over Washington in the Class AAA boys state championship game Saturday afternoon in Beckley.
110721 Morgantown v Washington 3.jpg
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Morgantown's Jonah Forinash sends the ball downfield as Washington defender Will Morgan pursues him during the Class AAA boys state championship game Saturday afternoon in Beckley.
110721 CC v Point Pleasant 1.jpg
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Charleston Catholic students cheer on their classmates on the field as the boys team takes on Point Pleasant for the Class AA/A state championship Saturday in Beckley.
110721 CC v Point Pleasant 2.jpg
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Charleston Catholic's Michael Lao, right, battles for possession with Point Pleasant's Tyson Richards during the Class AA/A state championship Saturday in Beckley.
110721 CC v Point Pleasant 3.jpg
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) A Point Pleasant parent supports the Black Knights as they take on Charleston Catholic during the Class AA/A state championship Saturday in Beckley.
110721 CC v Point Pleasant 4.jpg
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Charleston Catholic players Sully Groom (#11) and Kelan Swan celebrate after the game winning goal in overtime to win the Class AA/A state championship against Point Pleasant Saturday in Beckley.
110721 CC v Point Pleasant 5.jpg
(Brad Davis/For The Register-Herald) Point Pleasant players Ian Wood (#13) and Brooks Gilley react after tying the game at 3 late in regulation against Charleston Catholic during the Class AA/A state championship Saturday in Beckley.
GALLERY: H.S. State Soccer Championship Games
In Class AA-A, Charleston Catholic made it a boys and girls sweep, and both needed overtime.
Aurelia Kirby scored the game-winner for the Irish girls in a 3-2 win over Philip Barbour.
Eli Coleman did the trick for the boys for a 4-3 victory over Point Pleasant.
In Class AAA, the George Washington girls defeated defending champion Wheeling Park 2-1 for their first state championship.
In Class AAA boys, Morgantown's season ended where it started. The Mohigans began the season with a win over Woodrow Wilson in Beckley, and on Saturday they defeated Washington 2-0 for its first title since 2015.