State's first girls wrestling tournament set for Saturday

Tiana Godbey has a confession to make. The first time she showed up for wrestling practice, what she saw caught her off guard.
"My brother was always watching WWE, and when I thought, 'OK, I'm going to wrestle,' I was expecting it to be like that," she said. "But when I hit the mat room I was like, 'This is not at all what I expected.'"
There were no ropes and turnbuckles, no flamboyant robes, no steel chairs being wielded with bad intentions. And there was one other thing that stood out.
She was the only girl in the room.
All of that could have been enough to make Godbey change her mind. She was a freshman and had never competed in a sport that has long been dominated by boys. But she didn't. She stuck with it, fought through adversity and is still standing as a senior at Shady Spring.
All the while, girls participation in high school wrestling was on the rise. Today, that escalation is nothing short of meteoric. The number of states now sanctioning girls wrestling at the high school level is five times greater than it was five years ago, and the number of girls participating nationally grew by more than 25 percent last year.
West Virginia, while clearly catching on, is not one of the states currently sanctioning girls wrestling. That doesn't mean the topic is being ignored. The state's first-ever girls championships will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Parkersburg South High School. There will be 10 high school weight classes and 12 in middle school.
The number of girls registered for the historic event is modest — 44 high school girls and 30 at the middle school level. By contrast, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported this week that 171 girls participated in the Kentucky girls championships last weekend, up from 105 in the first-ever championships held last season.
The growth in the Bluegrass State mirrors what is happening across the nation.
The Miami Herald recently cited an August 2019 story in USA Today that reported there were 21,735 girls wrestling at the high school level nationwide. That's an increase of 27 percent from the 16,562 in 2017-18 reported by the National Federation of State High School Associations. That number in itself represented a jump of 13.5 percent from the year before.
The number of states sanctioning girls high school wrestling is 21, up from four in 2015. The number of Kentucky schools represented at the girls state championships rose from 33 to 41.
Kentucky has yet to sanction the sport, choosing to shape its future decision by monitoring the success and progression of the state championships. That's the approach being taken here in the Mountain State.
Wayne Ryan is an assistant executive director for the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and knows a thing or two about girls athletics. He coached Summers County's girls basketball team to six state championships and once won a state-record 105 straight games.
"Across the United States right now, and the NFHS, girls wrestling is the fastest-growing sport," Ryan said. "West Virginia is way behind the curve in participation of girls wrestling and, to some degree, acceptance of girls wrestling. But because of the foundation of wrestling, we have more and more girls becoming involved, and yet there's certainly not enough that we're anywhere close to being able to offer the separate sport of girls wrestling.
"So we know that with the numbers growing, and with them having to compete against the boys, several people brought forth (the question), 'Why can't we do this girls tournament?' And we were like, 'We certainly can.' Although it's not a sanctioned state championship, it is a supported state invitational by this office. What we're hoping is that it gives the girls a great wrestling experience wrestling against other girls, and that it will serve to grow the sport and expose the sport."
One girl who will have a home gym advantage is Parkersburg South's Samantha Miller. The senior 105-pounder was a state qualifier in the boys tournament last season and has been wrestling since she was in elementary school.
"It's a big deal," said Shaun Smith, who has coached Parkersburg South to five consecutive Class AAA state titles. "Obviously, just the start of it in our state is nice because usually our state is behind a lot in doing things like this and getting proactive. We're trying to grow the sport as much as possible, and obviously right now women's wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports in the entire nation. It's really cool that we get to host it and be a part of it, and it's going to be awesome to be able to do that for (Miller)."
At 14 strong, Musselman by far will have the most representatives on Saturday. Coach Dennis Burlingame has the distinction of coaching the state's only all-girls wrestling team.
"It's working out well," Burlingame said. "We're trying to find matches. We've been going down to Virginia and when they get snowed out, you don't make those up. The girls have been awesome. They have been receptive to it all year."
Burlingame said none of his girls have previous wrestling experience.
"Not one of them. That's the amazing thing," he said. "One of our girls has a younger brother who wrestles. We have two cheerleaders, a number of soccer players. We have a wide variety of girls."
Of the 44 girls set to compete Saturday, six are from this area. Four are teammates — Godbey, who wrestles in the 147-pound class, will be joined by sophomore Sarah Harvey (105) and freshmen Tayla Grove (136) and Danielle Simmons (185).
Greenbrier East will be represented by sophomores Emma Kesterson (118) and Micah Fisher (127).
Area middle schoolers will be Kirclyn Coleman of Fayetteville (93), Kenzi Taylor of Independence (101) and Jenna McClung of Midland Trail (225).
Godbey admits the chance to wrestle in West Virginia's first girls state tournament is "terrifying, but it's also exciting at the same time."
"When we say that we wrestle, (people) are like, 'Against guys?' and we're like, 'Yeah,'" she said. "So to be able to actually wrestle our own gender and have more of a chance against our same genetics is definitely empowering."
Grove started wrestling in sixth grade as an alternative to what her true desire was.
"I really wanted to play football but my dad said I couldn't," she said. "My dad's friend's son wrestled so he took me to all their practices and I really liked it, and it just started from there."
Grove said she has wrestled only one girl in her four seasons, other than her teammates in practice. She said most guys seem "confused" when wrestling girls, and while all the boys on her team make her feel like family, she draws inspiration from opponents who might underestimate her.
"I really try on the guys that think they can just overpower us, because it makes me mad," she said. "They think they can just take us and just beat us. But then we just show them all because they got cocky."
Godbey is hopeful that the tournament will pave the way for bigger things.
"I'm excited to see what else goes on in the near future, because sooner or later I know we are going to have a bunch of girls teams starting up," she said. "Like here at Shady. I can definitely see a girls team starting up soon. I bet that's what happens. So I definitely see West Virginia taking off and having girls teams and girls tournaments. I see that as an evolution."
