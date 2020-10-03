State prep football scores
Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 33, Wheeling Central 0
Bluefield 46, Point Pleasant 28
Braxton County 20, Liberty Harrison 14
Bridgeport 56, Parkersburg South 28
Buffalo 38, Tyler Consolidated 8
Cabell Midland 62, Poca 20
Clay County 79, Webster County 0
Doddridge County 33, Wirt County 7
East Hardy 40, Pocahontas County 7
Elkins 28, Grafton 10
Fairmont Senior 59, Winfield 28
Frankfort 28, Jefferson 19
Gilmer County 26, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 18
Greenbrier East 56, Berkeley Springs 22
Greenbrier West 47, Scott 0
Hurricane 61, Parkersburg 36
John Marshall 55, Buckhannon-Upshur 7
Keyser 54, Hampshire 0
Liberty Raleigh 36, Independence 26
Lincoln 32, East Fairmont 14
Linsly 27, McGuffey, Pa. 20
Martinsburg 55, Washington 0
Midland Trail 21, Meadow Bridge 2
Mount View 55, Sherman 28
Musselman 42, Morgantown 9
Oak Hill 34, Mingo Central 26
Princeton 58, PikeView 14
Ripley 28, Marietta, Ohio 26
Ritchie County 41, Ravenswood 6
Robert C. Byrd 48, Lewis County 0
South Harrison 46, Valley Wetzel 24
Spring Mills 56, Hedgesville 0
Stewart Federal Hocking, Ohio 12, Hannan 6
Tug Valley 22, Logan 12
University 46, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 14
Van 51, Montcalm 15
Wahama 67, Hundred 22
Weir 47, Martins Ferry, Ohio 46, 2OT
Wheeling Park 28, Oak Glen 14
Williamstown 20, St. Marys 7
Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 35, Brooke 21
Woodrow Wilson 21, Preston 12
Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 41, Magnolia 21
Wyoming East 51, River View 24
___
