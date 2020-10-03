State prep football scores

Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 33, Wheeling Central 0

Bluefield 46, Point Pleasant 28

Braxton County 20, Liberty Harrison 14

Bridgeport 56, Parkersburg South 28

Buffalo 38, Tyler Consolidated 8

Cabell Midland 62, Poca 20

Clay County 79, Webster County 0

Doddridge County 33, Wirt County 7

East Hardy 40, Pocahontas County 7

Elkins 28, Grafton 10

Fairmont Senior 59, Winfield 28

Frankfort 28, Jefferson 19

Gilmer County 26, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 18

Greenbrier East 56, Berkeley Springs 22

Greenbrier West 47, Scott 0

Hurricane 61, Parkersburg 36

John Marshall 55, Buckhannon-Upshur 7

Keyser 54, Hampshire 0

Liberty Raleigh 36, Independence 26

Lincoln 32, East Fairmont 14

Linsly 27, McGuffey, Pa. 20

Martinsburg 55, Washington 0

Midland Trail 21, Meadow Bridge 2

Mount View 55, Sherman 28

Musselman 42, Morgantown 9

Oak Hill 34, Mingo Central 26

Princeton 58, PikeView 14

Ripley 28, Marietta, Ohio 26

Ritchie County 41, Ravenswood 6

Robert C. Byrd 48, Lewis County 0

South Harrison 46, Valley Wetzel 24

Spring Mills 56, Hedgesville 0

Stewart Federal Hocking, Ohio 12, Hannan 6

Tug Valley 22, Logan 12

University 46, Albert Gallatin, Pa. 14

Van 51, Montcalm 15

Wahama 67, Hundred 22

Weir 47, Martins Ferry, Ohio 46, 2OT

Wheeling Park 28, Oak Glen 14

Williamstown 20, St. Marys 7

Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 35, Brooke 21

Woodrow Wilson 21, Preston 12

Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 41, Magnolia 21

Wyoming East 51, River View 24

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

