A look at games from around the state on the first night of the West Virginia high school football playoffs.
Class A
Doddridge County 40, Midland Trail 21
WEST UNION — Class A No. 2 Doddridge County withstood a second-half rally attempt by No. 15 Midland Trail Friday to advance with a 40-21 victory at Cline Stansberry Stadium.
The Patriots rallied back to within three points after being down 24-7 on touchdown runs by Griffin Boggs and Robert Ruffner to make it, 24-21 with 10:23 left in the fourth quarter.
Doddridge County (10-1) never allowed the Patriots’ offense to take the field again until 48 seconds remained in the contest.
The Bulldogs capped a 15-play67-yard drive with a Jared Jones one-yard sneak, recovered a Trail fumble on the ensuing kickoff and ran Dylan Knight three time fo another — a 23-yard romp — to put the game away.
The Bulldogs’ Seth Richards ran for 116 yards and a TD on eight carries, caught a five-yard TD pass and picked off a Patriots’ pass on defense.
Knight added 79 yards and two TDs on 21 rushes and had two receptions for 45 yards, while Jones ran for 46 yards and two scores on 16 carries and threw for 57 yards on 4-of-4 passing.
Robert Ruffner ran for 47 yards and a TD on 15 carries for Midland Trail (6-5), Griffin Boogs added a three-yard TD run and Josh Dickerson went 12-of-16 passing for 166 yards and a TD with one interception.
Doddridge County advances to play host to the winner of Saturday’s James Monroe-Trinity Christian tilt.
Mount View 18 Sherman 6
Class A No. 5 Mount View (10-1) used a late push to surge past No. 12 Sherman (6-5) in first round playoff action on Friday.
Tony Bailey scored twice within one minute with less than 3:55 left in the fourth quarter on a 56-yard toss from Ryan Long and a 51-yard fumble return for a score.
The Golden Knights defeated the Tide 44-8 in the regular season.
Long had a rushing score in the first quarter and C.J. Winnell scored Sherman's only TD on their opening drive of the game.
The game ended with two Golden Knight players ejected and one from the Tide.
Class AAA
Martinsburg 83, Parkersburg South 20
MARTINSBURG — The Clement Brothers scored a pair of first-half touchdowns apiece as Martinburg built a 57-0 halftime lead on the way to an 83-20 victory.
Hudson Clement caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Ezra Bagent on the fourth play of the game, and the rout was on.
He later caught a25-yard touchdown pass from his brother, Murphy, while Murphy ran for touchdowns of 36 and 4 yards.
Parkersburg South scored three touchdowns in the third quarter against a collection of Martinsburg reserves, but the Bulldogs added a pair of interception returns for touchdowns as part of four straight turnovers by the Patriots.
Zion Grantham scored a pair of touchdowns for Martinsburg (10-1) to end the game.
Cabell Midland 49, South Charleston 12
Chandler Schmidt carried nine times for 191 yards and two touchdowns and No. 5 seed Cabell Midland rolled up 473 rushing yards to take down No. 12 South Charleston in a first-round Class AAA game.
Mason Moran added 135 yards on nine carries for the host Knights (10-1), and quarterback Ryan Wolfe ran for 75 yards and three TDs and threw an 8-yard scoring pass to Michael Lunsford.
For the No. 12 Black Eagles (5-6), who lost their fifth in a row, Trey Dunn threw for 177 yards and two TDs and ran for 73 yards. Wayne Harris caught both scoring passes for SC and had seven receptions for 124 yards.
Huntington 48, Wheeling Park 21
HUNTINGTON — Top-ranked Huntington High built a 27-7 halftime lead and rolled to a 48-21 victory over 16th-seeded Wheeling Park Friday night in the first round of the Class AAA football playoffs at Bob Sang Stadium.
The Highlanders broke a 7-7 tie on a 1-yard touchdown run by Curtis Jones with 7:22 left in the first quarter. Twenty-four seconds later, Noah Waynick returned an interception for a touchdown. Jonathan Aya-Ay kicked field goals of 30 and 32 yards to make it 27-6.
Huntington High quarterback Gavin Lochow ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 126 yards and one TD.
Hunter Nixon ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns for the Patriots.
Class AA
Robert C. Byrd 45, Scott 28
Jeremiah King carried 18 times for 240 yards, bringing his career total to 6,740 yards, as the No. 8 Flying Eagles held serve over the No. 9 Skyhawks.
RCB led 17-0 after touchdown runs of 26 yards and 34 yards, with a Cameron Clark 30-yard field goal in between.
Scott made its move to get within a dozen at 24-12 on a 10-yard touchdown run by Matthew Frye and a 5-yard pass from Frye to Carson Brinegar, but the Eagles scored the first 21 points of the second half to move the game out of reach.
RCB (6-3) awaits the winner of Saturday's game between No. 1 Herbert Hoover and No. 16 Fairmont Senior, while Scott bows at 7-4.
North Marion 64, Grafton 14
After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter to the 11th-seeded Grafton Bearcats, the No. 6 Huskies rattled off 64 unanswered points.
North Marion’s 64 points represent the most in a game in school history, with the victory marking the first playoff win earned on the field since a 2001 victory at home over George Washington (the Huskies advanced to the second round via forfeit in 2020).
Parker Kincell and Gavan Lemley set the tone on the ground with 113 and 85 yards, respectively, with each scoring a trio of touchdowns. Brody Hall added 57 rushing yards and a score and completed 11-of-16 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.
For Grafton, Tanner Moats led the offensive charge with 18 rushing yards and a score to go along with a 15-of-25 passing performance with 158 yards and an interception.
Frankfort 21, Lincoln 17
Class AA No. 13 seed Frankfort took down No. 4 seed Lincoln 21-17 in Shinnston as Peyton Clark rushed for 118 yards with two touchdowns and Parker VanMeter added 85 on the ground and an additional score.
Frankfort started strong in the first quarter, with two Clark touchdowns capping drives in which Lincoln couldn't do much to stop the Falcons' wing-T run game.
Lincoln made it 14-3 late in the second with a field goal after the initial attempt was blocked. A referee's inadvertent whistle while the ball was loose nullified the entire play, and the second kick from John Lopez was good.
The Cougars gained steam in the second half, taking the lead on a pair of Lopez touchdown receptions. But VanMeter’s touchdown in the fourth quarter put the Falcons back in front, and Lincoln’s final drive was stopped on downs at the Frankfort 38.
State Scores
First Round
Class A
Class AA
Independence 73, Shady Spring 7
Poca 28, Liberty Raleigh 6
Roane County 18, Nicholas County 15
Class AAA
Bridgeport 34, Morgantown 7
George Washington 21, Greenbrier East 7
University 52, Woodrow Wilson 10