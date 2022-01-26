FAIRLEA - Governor Jim Justice might not have had his entire State of the State Address set for Thursday evening hashed out Wednesday night, but he got a pretty good indication of the State of the Spartans.
Justice, also the Lady Spartans coach, saw that first hand.
Cadence Stewart poured in 29 points as the No. 5 Spartans took down section rival and No. 6 Princeton 72-49.
It was Greenbrier East’s second win over a Top 10 team on back-to-back nights after knocking off George Washington Tuesday night.
“Cadence Stewart only had seven points, but she had 14 rebounds,” Justice said of his supreme shooter, who had six 3s and went 10 of 14 from the field, including 6 of 8 from 3. “Alii Dunford had a great game last night. Daisha Summers really had a beautiful game last night, 16 points and 12 rebounds, the same kind of game she played tonight. I think she had 14 rebounds tonight. That’s the thing that’s neat about this group. We bingo a lot with different people.”
“George Washington) always face guards me and they never help off me,” Stewart said of the game the previous night. “Tonight, I just had that mentality that I was just going come out here and play and it was all the credit to my teammate for getting me the ball in the right spot.”
The game was nip and tuck for the better part of a quarter and a half when the Spartans made their move.
Greenbrier East went to what Justice called his arsenal, a bevy of defenses he can employ.
Up 23-19, the Lady Spartans ran off 13 points to end the half on a 13-1 run and the irony is, they didn’t even need a basket from Stewart during the run and she had 17 in the first half.
Defense was the key.
“We change defenses a lot, these kids know a lot of stuff,” Justice said. “We were in a diamond press, a 3-2, a 2-3 and a 1-3-1 trap. We are changing all the time. It’s hard to install (the multiple) defenses) but it gives me an arsenal. I just keep looking for (an opponent’s) weakness and I keep pulling things out of the war chest until I find a weakness and we go with it.”
By the time that run was over the Spartans had a 36-20 lead at the break.
If that wasn’t enough to overcome the Spartans went out to as much as a 50-24 lead and the game coasted to the end.
Stewart had 12 points in the first quarter as the Spartans jumped to an 18-12 lead.
“Did she miss (tonight),” Princeton coach Matt Smith said. “As coaches sometimes we maybe didn’t get girls in right positions but when you are a ballplayer you are a ballplayer, and she’s a ballplayer.
Princeton had been off 34 days, not playing since before Christmas before returning against Blacksburg, Va. Tuesday night.
“That’s not an excuse, we got outplayed, we got outhustled,” Smith said. “No matter how many days you take off you can give effort. They wanted it more. We’re going to get our legs back and we’re going to get after it tomorrow night. It was a bit of a layoff but that wasn’t what got us tonight.”
It was a big win for the Spartans.
“This win alone means so much just because they are a sectional opponent,” Stewart said. “We’re striving for that one seed; we want to host the sectionals. Last year they played us really well and we had some stuff to get through. To beat two top 10 teams feels really good”
Daisha Summers had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Spartans.
Princeton was led by Sadie Boggess 14 points and Madison Stull had 10
It’s another quick turnaround for Princeton, hosting section foe Woodrow Wilson tonight, as the Tigers continue a string of eight games in 11 days trying to make up lost games. Greenbrier East heads to Parkersburg South Friday.
BOX
Princeton
Madison Stull 4 2-4 10, Lauren Parish 2 1-3 5, Autumn Bane 2 5-8 9, Aliyah Taylor 0 1-4 1, Sadie Boggess 5 1-4 14, Kalyn Davis 0 2-3 2, Reagan Southers 1 0-0 3, Kaylee Wright 0 2-2 2, Halie Gunnoe 1 0-0 3, Asia Collins 0 0-0 0, Loren Burner 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15 14-25 49.
Greenbrier East
Cadence Stewart 10 3-4 29, Daisha Summers 6 4-5 16, Layla Pence 2 0-3 4, Brooke Davis 2 1- 5, Taylor Boswell 2 2-2 7, Caroline Dotson 2 0-0 5, Allie Dunford 1 0-0 3, Lillie Shineberry 0 1-2 1, Marley Patterson 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Glover 0 0-0 0, Ryan White 0 0-0 0, Josie Patterson 0 0-0 0, Abigail Mathis 0 0-0 0, Kenna Shepherd 0- 0-0 0, Alizabeth Wooding 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 26 11-18 72
P: 12 8 19 10 — 49
GE: 18 18 24 12 — 72
3-point field goal – Prin: 5 (Boggess 3, Gunnoe 1, Southers 1) GE: 9 (Stewart 6, Dotson 1, Dunford 1, Boswell 1) Foule