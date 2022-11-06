Independence vs Wyoming East

Tyler Linkswiler, of Independence plows for some yardage against Wyoming East Friday night at Wyoming East High School.

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Here are the pairings for the West Virginia high school football playoffs:

Class AAA

First round

Friday

all games start at 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 Wheeling Park at No. 8 Musselman

No. 13 University at No. 4 Hurricane

No. 12 Princeton at No. 5 George Washington

No. 15 Woodrow Wilson at No. 2 Huntington

No. 14 Morgantown at No. 3 Martinsburg

Saturday

No. 16 Hedgesville at No. 1 Parkersburg, 1:30 p.m.

No. 10 Jefferson at No. 7 Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Cabell Midland at No. 6 Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.

Second round

Nov. 18-19

at highest seeds

Semifinals

Nov. 25-26

at highest seeds

State championship

Dec. 3

at Wheeling Island Stadium, noon

Class AA

First round

Friday

all games start at 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 Herbert Hoover at No. 8 Clay County

No. 13 East Fairmont at No. 4 Scott

No. 12 Nicholas County at No. 5 Frankfort

No. 15 Bluefield at No. 2 Independence

No. 10 Chapmanville at No. 7 Fairmont Senior

No. 11 Lincoln at No. 6 North Marion

Saturday

No. 16 Logan at No. 1 Winfield, 1:30 p.m.

No. 14 Weir at No. 3 Roane County, 1:30 p.m.

Second round

Nov. 18-19

at highest seeds

Semifinals

Nov. 25-26

at highest seeds

State championship

Dec. 2

at Wheeling Island Stadium, 7 p.m.

Class A

Friday

all games 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 South Harrison at No. 8 Greenbrier West

No. 13 St. Marys vs. No. 4 Wahama at Point Pleasant HS

No. 12 Man at No. 5 Wheeling Central

No. 10 East Hardy at No. 7 Tucker County

No. 14 Tyler Consolidated at No. 3 Cameron

No. 11 Doddridge County at No. 6 Van

Saturday

No. 16 Petersburg at No. 1 James Monroe, 1:30 p.m.

No. 15 Clay-Battelle vs. No. 2 Williamstown at Parkersburg HS, 1:30 p.m.

Second round

Nov. 18-19

at highest seeds

Semifinals

Nov. 25-26

at highest seeds

State championship

Dec. 3

at Wheeling Island Stadium, 7 p.m.

