Here are the pairings for the West Virginia high school football playoffs:
Class AAA
First round
Friday
all games start at 7:30 p.m.
No. 9 Wheeling Park at No. 8 Musselman
No. 13 University at No. 4 Hurricane
No. 12 Princeton at No. 5 George Washington
No. 15 Woodrow Wilson at No. 2 Huntington
No. 14 Morgantown at No. 3 Martinsburg
Saturday
No. 16 Hedgesville at No. 1 Parkersburg, 1:30 p.m.
No. 10 Jefferson at No. 7 Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.
No. 11 Cabell Midland at No. 6 Bridgeport, 7:30 p.m.
Second round
Nov. 18-19
at highest seeds
Semifinals
Nov. 25-26
at highest seeds
State championship
Dec. 3
at Wheeling Island Stadium, noon
Class AA
First round
Friday
all games start at 7:30 p.m.
No. 9 Herbert Hoover at No. 8 Clay County
No. 13 East Fairmont at No. 4 Scott
No. 12 Nicholas County at No. 5 Frankfort
No. 15 Bluefield at No. 2 Independence
No. 10 Chapmanville at No. 7 Fairmont Senior
No. 11 Lincoln at No. 6 North Marion
Saturday
No. 16 Logan at No. 1 Winfield, 1:30 p.m.
No. 14 Weir at No. 3 Roane County, 1:30 p.m.
Second round
Nov. 18-19
at highest seeds
Semifinals
Nov. 25-26
at highest seeds
State championship
Dec. 2
at Wheeling Island Stadium, 7 p.m.
Class A
Friday
all games 7:30 p.m.
No. 9 South Harrison at No. 8 Greenbrier West
No. 13 St. Marys vs. No. 4 Wahama at Point Pleasant HS
No. 12 Man at No. 5 Wheeling Central
No. 10 East Hardy at No. 7 Tucker County
No. 14 Tyler Consolidated at No. 3 Cameron
No. 11 Doddridge County at No. 6 Van
Saturday
No. 16 Petersburg at No. 1 James Monroe, 1:30 p.m.
No. 15 Clay-Battelle vs. No. 2 Williamstown at Parkersburg HS, 1:30 p.m.
Second round
Nov. 18-19
at highest seeds
Semifinals
Nov. 25-26
at highest seeds
State championship
Dec. 3
at Wheeling Island Stadium, 7 p.m.
