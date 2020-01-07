Shady

(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Shady Spring's Luke LeRose drives and scores as Greenbrier East's Monquelle Davis defends during the New River Community and Technical College Shootout Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

State high school basketball rankings

Boys Rankings

CHARLESTON (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

TeamRecordPtsPrv

Class AAA

1. University (9)8-2901

2. Cabell Midland6-0794

3. Morgantown7-1725

4. Wheeling Park5-2509

5. St. Albans5-149NR

6. Martinsburg4-2432

7. Huntington4-234NR

8. Hedgesville6-1246

9. Parkersburg South4-220NR

10. George Washington3-3133

Others receiving votes: Musselman 5, South Charleston 4, Woodrow Wilson 4, Hurricane 3, Capital 2, Jefferson 1, Princeton 1, Preston 1.

 

Class AA

1. Chapmanville (8)7-1891

2. Shady Spring (1)8-070T4

3. Poca6-169T4

4. Bluefield7-1572

5. Logan6-3333

6. Westside5-223NR

(tie) Robert C. Byrd2-2237

8. North Marion5-022NR

9. Bridgeport5-2219

10. Lincoln County6-320NR

Others receiving votes: Braxton County 18, Man 14, Frankfort 9, Lincoln 7, Fairmont Senior 6, Clay County 5, Wyoming East 4, Roane County 3, Mingo Central 2.

 

Class A

1. Wheeling Central (7)6-2831

2. Williamstown (1)7-0696

3. Greater Beckley Christian5-2662

4. Parkersburg Catholic (1)5-0643

5. Charleston Catholic5-1605

6. Clay-Battelle7-037NR

7. Saint Joseph Central6-131NR

8. Greenbrier West5-020NR

9. Magnolia6-118NR

10. Notre Dame4-3154

Others receiving votes: Madonna 14, Webster County 9, Pendleton County 6, St. Marys 1, Tolsia 1, Ravenswood 1.

 

Girls Rankings

CHARLESTON (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

TeamRecordPtsPrv

Class AAA

1. Wheeling Park (6)7-0925

2. Greenbrier East (1)9-1832

(tie) Cabell Midland (1)8-083NR

4. Parkersburg (2)6-5681

5. Huntington6-1608

6. South Charleston5-1377

7. Woodrow Wilson4-1296

8. University6-3283

9. George Washington3-3274

10. Preston7-112NR

Others receiving votes: Musselman 11, Martinsburg 10, Buckhannon-Upshur 4, Ripley 4, Morgantown 1, Spring Valley 1.

 

Class AA

1. North Marion (8)8-0892

2. Winfield6-1796

3. Fairmont Senior (1)5-2701

4. Frankfort8-1649

5. Wayne6-1607

6. Westside7-23110

7. Nitro6-2255

8. Lincoln7-2213

8. Lincoln County (1)8-221NR

10. PikeView5-419NR

Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 18, Braxton County 15, Chapmanville 10, Grafton 9, Petersburg 7, Keyser 6, Mingo Central 4, Lewis County 2.

 

Class A

1. Saint Joseph Central (10)11-01001

2. Parkersburg Catholic7-0873

3. Summers County6-2744

4. Gilmer County8-1596

5. Wheeling Central3-3512

6. Tucker County5-2325

7. Pocahontas County7-325T9

8. St. Marys5-124NR

9. Tug Valley5-223NR

10. Madonna5-121T9

(tie) Williamstown5-3217

Others receiving votes: Midland Trail 14, Charleston Catholic 11, Magnolia 6, Moorefield 1, Ritchie County 1.

