State high school basketball rankings
Boys Rankings
CHARLESTON (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
TeamRecordPtsPrv
Class AAA
1. University (9)8-2901
2. Cabell Midland6-0794
3. Morgantown7-1725
4. Wheeling Park5-2509
5. St. Albans5-149NR
6. Martinsburg4-2432
7. Huntington4-234NR
8. Hedgesville6-1246
9. Parkersburg South4-220NR
10. George Washington3-3133
Others receiving votes: Musselman 5, South Charleston 4, Woodrow Wilson 4, Hurricane 3, Capital 2, Jefferson 1, Princeton 1, Preston 1.
Class AA
1. Chapmanville (8)7-1891
2. Shady Spring (1)8-070T4
3. Poca6-169T4
4. Bluefield7-1572
5. Logan6-3333
6. Westside5-223NR
(tie) Robert C. Byrd2-2237
8. North Marion5-022NR
9. Bridgeport5-2219
10. Lincoln County6-320NR
Others receiving votes: Braxton County 18, Man 14, Frankfort 9, Lincoln 7, Fairmont Senior 6, Clay County 5, Wyoming East 4, Roane County 3, Mingo Central 2.
Class A
1. Wheeling Central (7)6-2831
2. Williamstown (1)7-0696
3. Greater Beckley Christian5-2662
4. Parkersburg Catholic (1)5-0643
5. Charleston Catholic5-1605
6. Clay-Battelle7-037NR
7. Saint Joseph Central6-131NR
8. Greenbrier West5-020NR
9. Magnolia6-118NR
10. Notre Dame4-3154
Others receiving votes: Madonna 14, Webster County 9, Pendleton County 6, St. Marys 1, Tolsia 1, Ravenswood 1.
Girls Rankings
CHARLESTON (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
TeamRecordPtsPrv
Class AAA
1. Wheeling Park (6)7-0925
2. Greenbrier East (1)9-1832
(tie) Cabell Midland (1)8-083NR
4. Parkersburg (2)6-5681
5. Huntington6-1608
6. South Charleston5-1377
7. Woodrow Wilson4-1296
8. University6-3283
9. George Washington3-3274
10. Preston7-112NR
Others receiving votes: Musselman 11, Martinsburg 10, Buckhannon-Upshur 4, Ripley 4, Morgantown 1, Spring Valley 1.
Class AA
1. North Marion (8)8-0892
2. Winfield6-1796
3. Fairmont Senior (1)5-2701
4. Frankfort8-1649
5. Wayne6-1607
6. Westside7-23110
7. Nitro6-2255
8. Lincoln7-2213
8. Lincoln County (1)8-221NR
10. PikeView5-419NR
Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 18, Braxton County 15, Chapmanville 10, Grafton 9, Petersburg 7, Keyser 6, Mingo Central 4, Lewis County 2.
Class A
1. Saint Joseph Central (10)11-01001
2. Parkersburg Catholic7-0873
3. Summers County6-2744
4. Gilmer County8-1596
5. Wheeling Central3-3512
6. Tucker County5-2325
7. Pocahontas County7-325T9
8. St. Marys5-124NR
9. Tug Valley5-223NR
10. Madonna5-121T9
(tie) Williamstown5-3217
Others receiving votes: Midland Trail 14, Charleston Catholic 11, Magnolia 6, Moorefield 1, Ritchie County 1.