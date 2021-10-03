State golf tournament tee times

Here are the tee times for the West Virginia high school golf championships, Tuesday and Wednesday on the Speidel Golf Course at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling.
No. 1
8:30 a.m. — Brandon Lawhon (St. Marys), JJ Carr (Moorefield), David Gibb (Pocahontas County), Chase Blair (Calhoun County)
8:39 a.m. — Grant Barnhart (St. Marys), Ryan McGregor (Moorefield), Ben Dunz (Pocahontas County), Landon Bennett (Calhoun County)
8:48 a.m. — Trent Renner (St. Marys), Karson Reed (Moorefield), Dillon Dunz (Pocahontas County), Josie Montgomery (Calhoun County)
8:57 a.m. — Preston Lawhon (St. Marys), Will Barb (Moorefield), Michael Kane (Pocahontas County), Drue Goad (Calhoun County)
9:06 a.m. — Blake Lewis (Parkersburg Catholic), Harper Russell (Tucker County), Warner Murad (Charleston Catholic), Connor Ingels (Wahama)
9:15 a.m. — Drew Matlick (Keyser), Mason Halfin (Philip Barbour), Bryson Beaver (Herbert Hoover), Jackson Woodburn (Winfield)
9:24 a.m. — Noah Broadwater (Keyser), Brayden Cole (Philip Barbour), Max Bowen (Herbert Hoover), Christian Dagostine (Winfield)
9:33 a.m. — Dylan Wilson (Keyser), Alfred Isch (Philip Barbour), Sawyer Osbourn (Herbert Hoover), Stephen McDavid (Winfield)
9:42 a.m. — Evan Ack (Keyser). Sara Simon (Philip Barbour), Sam Phillips (Herbert Hoover), Andrew Johnson (Winfield)
9:51 a.m. — Sara Veara (Berkeley Springs), Tanner Miller (Elkins), Tanner Walls (Westside), Jared Burnette (Logan)
10 a.m. — Landen Barkley (Fairmont), Jace Lancaster (Liberty Harrison), Ben Marsh (Nicholas County), Hayden Farley (Chapmanville)
10:09 a.m. — Dylan Runner (North Marion), Emerson Simons (Roane County), Tanner Vest (Shady Spring), Brennen Sang (Point Pleasant)
10:18 a.m. — Michael Tarley (North Marion), Cole Ellis (Roane County), Zach Smith (Shady Spring), Joseph Milhoan (Point Pleasant)
10:27 a.m. — Evan Hall (North Marion), Lucas Hall (Roane County), Jordy Townley (Shady Spring), Elijah Grady (Point Pleasant)
10:36 a.m. — Will Lemasters (North Marion), Daren Raines (Roane County), Hayden Wood (Shady Spring), Bronson Shepard (Point Pleasant)
No. 10
8:30 a.m. — Justin Doerr (Wheeling Central), Anthony Rogers (Notre Dame), Michael Sprague (Summers County), Adam Stewart (Gilmer County)
8:39 a.m. — Ryan Costanzo (Wheeling Central), Karlie Minigh (Notre Dame), Sean Cooper (Summers County), James Mohr (Gilmer County)
8:48 a.m. — Nate Woods (Wheeling Central), Gabe Urso (Notre Dame), Marshall Legg (Summers County), Braylon Mencer (Gilmer County)
8:57 a.m. — Luke Tio (Wheeling Central), Trey Petitto (Notre Dame), Brian Cooper (Summers County), Austin Stewart (Gilmer County)
9:06 a.m. — Gavin Bosgraff (Williamstown), Ethan Titus (South Harrison), Zac Carpenter (Webster County), Cole Whitehead (Sherman)
9:15 a.m. — Zan Hill (Woodrow Wilson), Gavin Goodrich (Wheeling Park), Andrew Suddeth (Jefferson), Cameron Jarvis (Cabell Midland)
9:24 a.m. — Jonah Willson (Woodrow Wilson), Luke Marsh (Wheeling Park), Kyle Hibberd (Jefferson), Taylor Sargent (Cabell Midland)
9:33 a.m. — Tucker Lambert (Woodrow Wilson), Campbell Koegler (Wheeling Park), Ashton Klein (Jefferson), Jack Michael (Cabell Midland)
10 a.m. — Kaleb Smith (St. Albans), Landon Spiker (University), Casey Griffith (Musselman), Molly McLean (Parkersburg)
10:09 a.m. — Anderson Goldman (George Washington), Colton Sprowls (John Marshall), Rhett Snyder (Washington), Savannah Hawkins (Hurricane)
10:18 a.m. — Mario Palumbo (George Washington), Mason Orndorff (John Marshall), Cael Nick (Washington), Nash Vincent (Hurricane)
10:27 a.m. — Austin Willard (George Washington). Ethan Cook (John Marshall), Drew Taylor (Washington), Tanner Sutphin (Hurricane)
10:36 a.m. — Sam Alderman (George Washington), Travis De Garmo (John Marshall). Jason Falso (Washington), Nikolas Dolin (Hurricane)