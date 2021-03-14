When I think of the West Virginia High School Duals Wrestling Championship, I get this strange analogy of the old comic script “Who’s On First!” by comedians Abbott and Costello.
After a few qualifying matches and a couple of opt-outs, the teams are set.
On Friday, the Class AA-A schools — Point Pleasant, Herbert Hoover, Berkeley Springs and Doddridge County — will wrestle. On Saturday, the AAA schools — Parkersburg South, Wheeling Park, St. Albans — Spring Mills — will take their turn. The championships will take place at the State Fairground and start at 1 p.m. each day. Wrestling should end about 4:30 p.m.
That settles the “who” question.
“What” these teams are battling for is claim to the title of West Virginia Duals Wrestling Champion. In the initial tournament last year at The Greenbrier, Parkersburg High School won the AAA class and Point Pleasant won the AA-A division. The tournament was moved to the fairgrounds this year because of scheduling conflicts in regard to Covid-19. The Covid virus is also limiting attendance to this competition for parents only. However, interested fans may watch the matches, which are being streamed by FloWrestling.
Director Brian Miluk, whom I once characterized as a Ryan O’Neal/Richard Dreyfuss/Gene Wilder clone (it was later refuted by a close family member, “That he was more like Ronald McDonald’’) has recruited sponsors Defense Soap and Rudis. Defense Soap is a cleansing soap endorsed by many athletes and Rudis is a leader in athletic gear.
Now, if you remember the Abbott and Costello script, “I don’t know” is on third. I don’t know who will win this tournament, but I certainly think a Parkersburg South and Wheeling Park matchup could be exciting. Both teams have a mascot called Patriots and both teams have a plethora of returners from last year. Wheeling Park finished second to South last year in the OVAC Tournament and the West Virginia state tournament.
A total of five returning state champions could wrestle in this AAA division. St. Albans and Spring Mills were at The Greenbrier last year and both teams are solid. They’ll be ready.
Somebody once said, “It’s difficult to make predictions, especially about the future.” With all due respect to Mark Twain, Yogi Berri or whomever, I have to believe Point Pleasant will win the AA-A division. Herbert Hoover has a veteran squad, while Doddridge County and Berkeley Springs are solid, but the Point team is on a different level. They have five state champions returning, along with a state runner up and third-place finisher. Scary!
Enjoy the matches on FloWrestling. Hopefully, wrestling will get back to normal next year and this tournament will continue to progress.
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Wayne Crook, a big wrestling fan and an avid reader of this column.