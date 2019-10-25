Charlotte McGinnis has pieced together a nice freshman season. It reached a new height Thursday.
McGinnis was the top finisher at the Class AAA Region 3 girls cross country meet, completing the 3.1 miles in 20:40.9 for the first meet win of her high school career. She was one of four Woodrow girls in the top 10 as the Lady Flying Eagles outdistanced George Washington for their fifth regional championship on the Coach Willie Barbera Memorial Cross Country Course at Beckley-Stratton Middle School.
Woodrow Wilson finished with 30 points and GW had 44. Both will go to next weekend’s state meet at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
In Class AA/A, Shady Spring edge Nicholas County to win the boys Region 3 title at Westside. The Tigers, Grizzlies, PikeView and Wyoming East qualified for the state meet.
“We opened up strong the first race of the season and had a lot of potential,” Shady Spring coach Eric Lawson said. “But throughout the season some nagging injuries kept popping up and we never got a chance to compete with a full team or a healthy team. Today it was just the perfect storm where everything came together. It wasn’t ideal, but we did enough to make it happen.
“We actually thought we lost. We were as shocked as everybody else when we found out we held Nicholas off. They won last year and have beaten us this year, and PikeView has been on our butts all year and has a good program, too.”
The top 22 individuals will go to Ona. Top Shady finishers were Jaedan Holstein (8th), Colton Meadows (11th), Colton Testerman (16th), Grey Hazuka (18th) and Sam Jordan (22nd).
Webster County will represent the region in Class A.
On the girls side, PikeView, Clay County and Herbert Hoover advanced to the state meet. Charleston Catholic will be the Class A team.
Lauren Persinger of Shady Spring finished 11th and will run at Cabell Midland.
McGinnis didn’t feel like she was at her best on her home course, but still was able to cross the finish line ahead of teammate Collette Lindley (20:51.3).
“This meet especially, I’ve ran on (this course) for four years, but this has been the hardest experience of the four years for some reason,” McGinnis said. “I think it’s just one of those days that was just weird, but you get through it.”
“She’s had a terrific year,” Woodrow Wilson coach George Barbera said. “Strong young lady, very dedicated to the sport, and a very stern competitor.”
The top 10 girls also qualified for the state meet on Nov. 2. Following McGinnis and Lindley in places three through 10 were Kara Edstrom of George Washington (21:14.6), Maya Schneider (GW, 21:16.5), Karsen Fletcher (Capital, 21:53.5), Abigail Londeree (Greenbrier East, 21:58.9), Jacque Arrington (Riverside, 22:04.5), Katherine Sutton (GW, 22:11), Gillian Breeden (Woodrow Wilson, 22:16.1) and Madison Cornett (Woodrow Wilson 22:30.5).
“They’re young and strong, and their better races are ahead of them,” Barbera said.
McGinnis made a memorable Ona debut at last week’s MSAC Championship. She finished third with a time of 19:52, joining Emily Fedders as the only girls in school history to finish the course in under 20 minutes. Lindley finished in 20:00 flat.
“I was actually sick (at the MSAC),” McGinnis said. “Being under 20 and third with me sick, I have confidence that, without being sick, I can do even better.”
Meanwhile, George Washington scored 38 points to claim the boys title. Woodrow Wilson and Riverside both finished with 62, but the Flying Eagles were declared runners-up via tiebreaker.
All three teams qualified for the state meet.
“We didn’t win, but we’re finishing the season where we normally finish it, and that’s at the state championship,” Barbera said.
Jonah Stevens was leading the race but began to break down with about 100 meters to go before collapsing and was unable to finish.
“These kids really pour themselves out in this sport,” Barbera said. “He definitely drained the tank today but just came up a little short.”
The top 11 finishers will go to the state meet. Riverside teammates Trevor Carson (16:47.9) and Trenton Green (17:10.1) finished first and second, respectively.
Third through 11th were Maverick Thaxton (GW, 17:15.9), Nadeem Jones (GW, 17:16.7), Tanner Ekstrom (St. Albans, 17:19.1), Christopher Henry (Woodrow Wilson, 17:28.3), Noah Endres (St. Albans, 17:47.3), Jared Martin (GW, 17:48.8), Brennen McGinnis (Woodrow Wilson, 17:59.0), Ian Wilson (GW, 18:02.9 and Brandon Tuckwiller (Greenbrier East, 18:03.2).
