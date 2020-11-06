The Class AAA boys and girls soccer tournaments are going on as scheduled after the State Supreme Court of Appeals overturned a temporary restraining order that was granted Thursday by a Berkeley County Circuit Court judge.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission filed a writ of prohibition with the Court Thursday night. The Court reviewed the material early Friday morning and ruled in favor of the SSAC.
The Court wrote: “Upon careful consideration and review, the Court is of the opinion to and does hereby grant the writ. It is ORDERED that the temporary restraining order against the WVSSAC entered on November 5, 2020 in the Circuit Court of Berkeley County, No. CC-02-2020-P-337, shall be and it hereby is vacated.
"It is finally ordered that the motions for expedited consideration are refused as moot. Disposition in this matter is final and proceedings before this Court have concluded.”
The Court’s ruling came after Judge R. Steven Redding granted a temporary restraining order to Martinsburg girls soccer player Emily Beck, who was represented by her parents and attorneys Barry and Kelly Beck. She claimed the four high schools in Berkeley County were not given access to an adequate amount of unscheduled free Covid-19 testing that might have kept the county from entering the orange status on the Covid-19 metrics color map.
Berkeley County athletics have been halted since the postseason started for cross country, soccer and volleyball on Oct. 19 because it is in the orange status on the Covid-19 metrics color map.
Teams in orange counties can practice but cannot participate in games or tournaments.
That includes the postseason, as laid out by the SSAC three weeks ago. Those guidelines prohibit teams from counties that are orange on the Saturday map from participating in the postseason in football, soccer and volleyball. This is based on the National Federation of High Schools’ identification of these sports as high to moderate risk.
The first Class AAA game, between the George Washington and Jefferson boys, started at 9 a.m.
The other Class AAA boys semifinal is Cabell Midland and University, originally set for noon. The girls semifinals pit Parkersburg South against Jefferson (4 p.m.) and Wheeling Park against George Washington (7 p.m.). Those games would be played on Cline Field.
The championships are set for Saturday, boys at 10 a.m. and girls at 1:30 p.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber