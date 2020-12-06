Just when you thought the map was done wreaking havoc on fall sports, think again.
The state cheer competition scheduled for Dec. 12 has been postponed, the Secondary School Activities Commission announced Saturday evening. A new date has not been determined, but it will be some time after Jan. 11, 2021.
Gov. Jim Justice announced on Nov. 13 that winter sports (basketball, wrestling and swimming) cannot begin practice until that date.
“The postponement is in accord with the December 2 update to the Safety Guidance for Sports issued by state government officials in response to the pandemic, and is made in the interest of safety for cheerleading participants and fans,” SSAC executive director Bernie Dolan wrote in a statement. “West Virginia will have (sic) State High School Cheer Championship. The championships will be conducted after January 11, 2021, at a time and location yet to be determined.”
Coaches of the 24 teams set to compete next week were notified via email at about 5:45 p.m., 45 minutes after the latest Covid-19 metrics color map revealed 23 counties in the danger zone — 12 red and 11 orange.
Based on the map, 11 teams would have been forced to forfeit — six of them in Class AAA. The only two remaining would have been Region 3 champion George Washington and runner-up Oak Hill.
Locally, Class AA Region 3 champion Shady Spring (yellow), Class A Region 3 champ Midland Trail (gold) and runner-up Greenbrier West (green) joined Oak Hill in the safe zone.
The event was originally set to be held at Marshall’s Cam Henderson Center, but would have been moved to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center because Cabell County, where Marshall is located, is orange this week.
The move was met by disappointment from cheerleaders and anger from football fans and coaches after the Super Six was canceled last week.
