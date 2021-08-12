State champ Tigers focused on 2021

Winning a state championship was probably as euphoric as anything the players on Shady Spring's volleyball team have experienced in their young lives.
But they've moved on.
"It's not that we forgot about the state championship, but we've not talked about it much because it's a new year," Shady coach Kelly Williams said. "We have a whole new situation this year with new people. We just go out and put our work in and hopefully it will be good for us in the end."
The end of the 2020 season finally provided the ultimate goal for the Tigers, who defeated Philip Barbour to wrap up the team's first volleyball championship since going back-to-back in 2002 and 2003. The win avenged one of Shady's few regular season losses.
The Tigers were motivated by their loss in the 2019 title game loss to Oak Glen, in which they won the first two sets but were unable to put the Golden Bears away.
This year, the past remains in the past as the Tigers look to do what that 2003 team did — repeat. And Williams says they are ready to work as hard as necessary to get there.
"That's one of the things about all of these girls is their willingness to work hard and compete, and they are never satisfied. They always want to get better," she said. "They put in the work in the gym. I think these are girls that throughout their lives are not going to be just fine with competing. They want to win."
Shady loses three starters from last year's team — libero Brooke Presley, middle hitter Ashley Farruggia and setter Chloe Turner. Presley was a special honorable mention all-stater.
"They are very much missed," Williams said.
Returning players include three seniors in setter Kelsie Dangerfield, outside hitter Peydon Smith and right hitter Aly Holdren. Also back will be junior hitters Meg Williams and Chloe Thompson.
Dangerfield and Williams were first-team all-staters and Thompson second team in 2020.
Williams led the Tigers with 231 kills and 43 blocks and also had 158 digs. Dangerfield led the team with 359 assists and 161 digs, while also coming up with 132 kills. Thompson contributed 182 kills and 154 digs.
Vying for spots will be sophomores Camille Testerman and Haley Sweeney and juniors Braylie Wiseman and Karlie Dotson.
"We have a lot of girls who have been waiting and they're hoping for some playing time, and hopefully we can work that out for them," Williams said.
Sophomores Gracie McAllister and Jenna Webb and freshmen Rachel Mann, Gracie Moore, Jalynn Pino, Sarah Polk and Kadence Stump also stand to get some experience.
"They're young but they are going to see a lot of JV time," Williams said. "They'll get to play."
The Tigers will play a number of quad matches this season, although still in a somewhat limited manner because of the ongoing course of Covid-19. They are scheduled to play at the Queen of the Hill at George Washington, as well as quads at Musselman and a rematch with Philip Barbour.
Shady will start its season Aug. 28 at Cabell Midland, and will make its home debut Aug. 31 with a tri-match against Nicholas County and James Monroe.
