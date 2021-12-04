When Sonny Harrah of Shady Spring signed up for wrestling at age 7, he went to the first practice expecting to see a ring and turnbuckles like the WWE matches had on television. He was a little disappointed at the onset, but eventually fell in love with the folkstyle of youth and high school wrestling.
He couldn't get enough. He hooked up with Michael Prince and Jake Justice and they called themselves the "Backyard Brawlers." Coached by Michael's dad, Big Mike, they traveled to places like Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Oklahoma looking for the best competition. This was in addition to wrestling locally.
The experience was very rewarding. Sonny had a successful youth and middle school career and entered the high school competition in the 2006-2007 school year. Wrestling as a ninth-grader in the 125-pound class, his biggest nemesis was Greenbrier West's Randy Ferrill, who was a junior and had placed in the state the two previous years. Ferrill beat him three times, including the Coalfield Conference and Region 3 tournaments.
However, Sonny caught fire in the 2007 state tournament. He beat Jordan Adkins of Clay County in the semifinals (Adkins' record was 39-2) and beat Ferrill 7-2 in the championship bout. Sonny finished the season with a 30-8 record and a state title.
His sophomore and junior years were disappointing to him, but most wrestlers would have been happy with the same results. A shoulder injury late in his sophomore season required him to wrestle in the regional and state tournaments essentially with one arm. He still managed to finish fifth in the AA-A 130-pound class.
His junior year was much of the same, wrestling with severe pain and forced to sit out a couple of matches to rest his shoulder. However, he recovered enough to finish third in the state tournament. After getting a doctor's prognosis, he decided to forgo any surgery because by continuing to wrestle the odds were his shoulder would probably just "pop out" again.
Wrestling in his senior year, it was almost like the shoulder had repaired itself. His only loss in the regular season was to Cody Clark of Calhoun, who ended up being a two-time state champion. Sonny got beat in the state semifinals in 2010 and finished the season with a 50-2 record. The 50 wins is still a Shady Spring record for one season.
Even though his senior season did not produce a state title, he was satisfied. Harrah recalled, "Coaches Danny Carter, Jeff Lester and Larry Ransom really helped me a lot by being my workout partners during practices. Teammate Chris Setliff also pushed me and it helped make me better."
The great Dan Gable once said, "Pain is nothing compared to what it feels like to quit." Shady Spring's Sonny Harrah wouldn't quit. He is now one of the newest members of the Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame! Congratulations!
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to C.D. Jones, Raleigh County Board of Education maintenance coordinator and huge wrestling fan.