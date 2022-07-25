State and local legends honored at WV Sports reunion

CHARLESTON – For Greg White, growing up in Mullens in the 1960s and '70s might as well have been New York City.
In fact, it was a lot like New York City.
“We know about New York City, there’s Manhattan, there’s Staten Island, there’s the Bronx. I could mention several more,” White said. “Well New York City had nothing on Mullens. Mullens had West Mullens. South Mullens. The Hill. Goose Hollow. Maben, Itmann. I could go on and on and on with little towns that were connected to Mullens.”
White was enshrined in the West Virginia Sports Legends Hall of Fame (in Artie, Raleigh County) Saturday at the West Virginia Sports Legends Reunion at the Charleston Coliseum. The event was directed by WV Sports Legends Hall of Fame chairman, and founder, Tex Williams, a Raleigh County native (Clear Fork) and a West Virginia legend himself and a lifelong coach – high school and college – in West Virginia.
“We often hear, ‘It takes a village’ and Mullens certainly was a village,” White told the approximately 1,300 in attendance. “Talking about the power of positive influence, Mullens had it. Mullens had great teachers, great administrators, great coaches, great leaders, it was a booming coal town. We had our own hotel. We had restaurants, we had retail stores, we had pharmacies, we had all sports. But the king was basketball.
“Our most famous native was (former NBA player and coach) Mike D’Antoni. Mike had an enormous influence on my career and my life. Another individual who was huge in Mullens was a guy named Jerome Anderson, a Hall of Famer from WVU who won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics his first year and played for years in the league.
“Lewis D’Antoni was a coach. Don Stover was a coach. Leonard Valentine was a coach. And then came along a bolt of lightning. That coach was Don Nuckols, my coach. Coach Nuckols had five state titles, 30-plus college players, two NBA players and his motto was, ‘Go first class or don’t go at all.’ I was blessed to play for Coach Nuckols, and I was so thankful.”
After a four-year career at Marshall, where he started 113 straight games between 1977-1981and scored 1,024 points, White returned as head coach in the 1990s and had an 87-17 home mark. He was also an assistant to fabled UCLA and has been a motivational speaker of years.
Also honored were legendary state college coaches Bob Pruett (Marshall) and Don Nehlen (WVU), who together have been ambassadors for the state and are great friends.
And as such they couldn’t resist a little friendly needling.
“I asked my wife, I said, ‘What do you think I ought to say?’ and she said, ‘Why don’t you say something nice about coach Pruett,’” Nehlen said. “I said, ‘I don’t know anything.’”
Nehlen paused. “What worries me is he comes up next.”
And Pruett certainly was next.
“Coach Nehlen, greatest coach that ever coached, by far,” Pruett said. “Great friend. I remember sitting on my daddy’s knee watching him play quarterback at Bowling Green.
“You know his nickname in college was bed sheets. I said, ‘Why was that?’ Because he was turned down by so many women. Now, I could go on, but I’m not going to take advantage of him.”
Both coaches were sincerely honored by the afternoon. In fact, Pruett, a Beckley native, choked up when talking about getting his ultimate job.
He was married in college, had two sons and graduated from Marshall and even signed a professional contract with the Dallas Cowboys.
“When I crossed that stage at graduation, I knew I wanted to come back as the head coach at Marshall University,” he said. “After 31 years, it came true.”
Pruett talked about how legendary coach Jerome Van Meter inspired him to become a coach while he was at Woodrow Wilson.
He did the Grey Eagle proud, going 94-23 at Marshall with five bowl victories and also won the 1996 NCAA Division I-AA national title.
Nehlen didn’t dream about being the head coach at WVU. But once he got here, he knew he wouldn’t leave.
“You know, everybody here is a West Virginian by birth, I’m a West Virginian by choice,” Nehlen said, repeating his oft-stated motto. “I got to West Virginia as quick as I could. And when I got here, I never left. I look around and I see some of the greatest guys in America (pointing at former players in attendance). You know, I’ve got guys that came here from California and guys that came here from Florida. About two hours ago. I was choked up. I couldn’t believe that they were here. It meant an awful lot to me.”
Nehlen remains WVU’s all-time leader in wins (149) and his team played for two national championships during his time. He was the Walter Camp, Bobby Dodd and AFCA coach of the year (1988).
The event has grown over the years behind Tex Williams. The first event was held early in the decade at the now closed Shoney’s on Robert C. Byrd Drive when 25 coaches showed up.
n West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Sen. Joe Machin were both honored and had interesting stories from their days in sports.
n Former Beckley Mayor and long-time radio personality Bill O’Brien served as the master of ceremonies in place of Mark Martin, who had to miss the event with an injury.
n Jim Holland, who worked in professional baseball with the Princeton Rays and later with the West Virginia Miners in Beckley, introduced the playing of Ray Charles' “America the Beautiful” from the 2001 World Series.
n Mount Hope’s Tim Newsom, who starred at WVU as a defensive back and was once pictured on the cover of Sports Illustrated when the Mountaineers beat Penn State, was there to honor Nehlen.
n Ted Gray, who ran a service station in Mossy and whose son Teddy was a member of the 1984 Oak Hill state championship team, talked about his service time with Elvis Presley.
n Gary Dove, one of the czars of southern Coalfield basketball and a man who kept the scorebook for the legendary Northfork teams of the 1970s, was honored along with other sports luminaries of local sports.
