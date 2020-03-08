Start the boating season off right

For those of us who have lived in West Virginia for more than a few winters, we know that there’s a ton of truth in the old folklore, “March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.” We often see the beginning of March bringing nasty, winter weather, and sometimes some of our heaviest snows are in March. Most of us won’t find it too hard to remember some real March doozies with their heavy snow causing power outages and some roofs to buckle.
But March snows are not the topic I want to dwell on – not even close. Maybe because I was born a natural optimist or maybe it is the fact that I simply love fishing, but I decided to write about the other end of March – the warm, spring side filled with fresh air and life returning to our hills.
If we are lucky, there will be a handful of days during mid- to late-March that will draw you to the outdoors like a magnet. And for those of us who prefer to live the sporting life to the fullest, those days can’t come soon enough.
Early spring the mountains of West Virginia can be a glorious time to fish. The cold water fish species are raring to show you a good time, from the trout in the mountains to the walleyes in our rivers. And for many of us, it’s time to get the fishing boat ready for another season. There is nothing worse than finding the perfect day to go fishing only to find out your boat won’t start or there is a mechanical problem that needs your attention more than baiting any hooks. So in an effort to be of assistance, a friendly outdoor-related reminder now is the perfect time to get the old bassbuster out of the shed and do a little preseason preventative maintenance.
Since I’m not a mechanic or an engineer, I will gladly let the experts speak on the subject. The Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) has a Spring Commissioning Checklist to help boaters start the season right.
Before You Launch
Inspect and replace hose clamps as necessary. Double clamp fuel lines and exhaust hoses with marine-rated stainless-steel hose clamps. While not technically required, it’s a wise move to double clamp whenever possible on all hoses — especially those below the waterline.
Inspect all hoses for stiffness, rot, leaks and cracking, and replace any that are faulty. Make sure they fit snugly.
Inspect prop(s) for dings, pitting and distortion. Make sure cotter pins are secure.
Check the rudderstock to ensure it hasn’t been bent. Operate the wheel or tiller to ensure the steering works correctly.
Inspect the hull for blisters, distortions and stress cracks.
Make sure your engine intake sea strainer (if equipped) is not cracked or bent from ice and is free of corrosion, clean and properly secured.
Use a garden hose to check for deck leaks at ports and hatches. Renew caulk or gaskets as necessary.
Inspect and test the bilge pump and float switch to make sure they’re both working properly.
Inspect dock and anchor lines for chafe and wear.
If equipped, ensure that the stern drain plug is installed.
After the boat is launched, be sure to check all thru-hulls for leaks.
Engines and Fuel Systems
Inspect fuel lines, including fill and vent hoses, for softness, brittleness or cracking. Check all joints for leaks, and make sure all lines are well supported with noncombustible clips or straps with smooth edges.
Inspect fuel tanks, fuel pumps and filters for leaks. Ensure portable tanks and lines are completely drained of stale fuel before filling with fresh fuel. Clean or replace fuel filters and/or fuel-water separators if not done before winterization.
Every few years, remove and inspect exhaust manifolds for corrosion (for inboard-powered and inboard/outboard boats).
Charge battery.
Clean and tighten electrical connections, especially both ends of battery cables. Use a wire brush to clean battery terminals, and top up cells with distilled water (if applicable).
Inspect the bilge blower hose for leaks and run the blower to confirm correct operation.
Engine Outdrives and Outboards
Inspect rubber outdrive bellows for cracked, dried and/or deteriorated spots (look especially in the folds) and replace if suspect.
Check power steering and power trim oil levels.
Replace anodes/zincs that are more than half wasted.
Inspect the outer jacket of control cables. Cracks or swelling indicate corrosion and mean that the cable must be replaced.
Inspect lower unit oil level and top up as necessary.