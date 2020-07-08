Start of fall sports officially up in the air

In reality, the status of fall sports has been unclear since March. On Wednesday, the clouds got a little thicker.
Gov. Jim Justice announced during his daily briefing that the start of the 2020-21 academic year will be delayed until at least Sept. 8 in all 55 counties. That, of course, raises the question: what will become of fall sports?
All but one of the fall sports offered in West Virginia are scheduled to begin practice Aug. 3 (volleyball will begin Aug. 10). The first games and meets are set to take place in mid-to-late August, so the target school date of Sept. 8 casts more uncertainty than before.
Justice did not commit to a target date for sports to begin, but did leave open the possibility of pushing "the start date back of our high school football and our fall sports to the Friday before or maybe even the possibility of the Friday, Friday before. We’ll let you know more about that on Friday of this week."
Justice added, "we’re going to work with the SSAC as far as our … fall sports.”
The Secondary School Activities Commission outlined a three-phase plan in June for high schools to ease back into sports after a three-month halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Phase III, coinciding with the usual summer three-week practice period, began Monday in most counties. However, workouts were shut down in Marion, Taylor and Wetzel counties because of rising Covid-19 cases.
The Friday before the start of school would be Sept. 4, which right now stands as the second week of football season. If that ends up as the start date, it would wipe out games scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 28, although there is possibility teams could scramble to fill open dates in order to pick up a tenth game.
Locally, Midland Trail is the only team with an open date scheduled for Week 1. Among the bigger games that week are Liberty at Independence and Wyoming East at Westside.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber