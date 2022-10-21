Another week, another running clock for the Class AA No. 3 Independence football team.
This one was a little different.
The Patriots rolled up 541 yards and scored on all eight of their first half possessions in a 58-7 win over No. 7 Nicholas County. That’s right, against the No. 7-ranked Grizzlies, who entered the game on a six-game win streak.
It was an emphatic statement to those who had said the Patriots' schedule lacked any teeth.
Independence improved to 8-0. The second half was played in five-minute quarters. None of their games have gone the regulation 48 minutes.
"I am,” Independence coach John H. Lilly said when asked if he was surprised by the final score and the ease with which the Patriots beat the Grizzlies. “I think they are a very good football team, I really do. We’ve been scouting them and eyeballing them for the last couple weeks from afar. They do a lot of things that hurt us defensively with the multiple motions and the shifts, those types of things. In the past that’s hurt us some. But our kids were resilient, and they reacted well on defense. I’m proud of our seniors. I think they wanted to end their regular season win streak and go out of here not being beat in the last two years. I think they put it all together tonight.”
“It’s tough,” Nicholas County coach Gene Morris said. “They’ve got so many weapons. It’s just tough to stop them. They have an excellent football team.”
On a clear and cold night, the stars were out.
The starters did not play in the second half. But running back and Kennedy Award hopeful Judah Price ran for 209 yards on 13 carries and four touchdowns and quarterback Trey Bowers was 4-for-5 passing for 179 yards and three of those completions went for touchdowns, two to Cyrus Goodson. Trey Linkswiler had two long touchdowns – one receiving (62 yards) and another rushing (49) — and had 104 yards rushing and 166 yards in total offense.
Price entered the game needing 49 points to break the state regular season scoring record. With three two-point conversions he had 30 points and is now 19 away from the record with one regular season game remaining at Wyoming East next week.
“Everybody knows that our offense can score points,” Price said. “Everybody on the team has been pushing me, saying ‘We’re going to get it. We’re going to get it.' The line keeps saying they’re going to get it for me. It’s been emotional for me. Those guys on the line, I couldn’t do it without them.”
Known as the Donut Man for promising his line donuts for every 200-yard game – but delivering after every game anyway – Price said the scoring mark, if he could get it, would be a team award.
“Even last year with Atticus (Goodson, the Kennedy Award winner), he had 1,900 yards and 30 touchdowns and he was the Kennedy Award winner,” Price said. “These linemen really don’t get the credit they deserve. I really appreciate them in every aspect. They work hard, they’re so big and strong, I just wish they got more credit.”
They were doing it Friday night on Senior Night, that senior-dominated line as the Patriots pushed the ball up and down the field, Price scoring the first two touchdowns on runs of 15 and 27 yards to give Independence a 14-0 lead.
Nicholas got a spark in the form of an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Wes Hill to cut that lead in half.
But then Bowers went to work to his big target Cyrus Goodson for scores of 73 and 25 yards, the second coming after a Colten Caron fumble recovery, and then he found Linkswiler all alone behind the secondary for a 62-yard score.
Goodson was all alone on his long touchdown as well.
“Everybody is trying to stop Judah, he’s having a great season, and that leaves me one-on-one and I think I can get by (defensive backs) and get touchdowns,” Goodson said. “I saw the outside linebacker wasn’t even guarding me, he just kept shooting in for Judah so I knew if I ran straight down the field nobody would be with me.”
Price added two more scores, 70 yards and 11 yards, and Linskwiler scored the final touchdown with a 49-yard run with 1:52 left in the second quarter.
Bowers set a new career high with the three touchdowns and now has just over 1,200 yards passing.
The defense was another star on the night, limiting Nicholas County to just 34 yards of offense.
Birthday boy and all-state linebacker Jordan Harvey said the defense knows what its role is.
“It’s something special,” he said. “We pride ourselves on the offensive side of the ball, we have another Kennedy Award candidate in Judah and he’s about to break the scoring record next week. But none of that happens if we don’t get turnovers, if we don’t force punts. The defense has played well the last couple of weeks and tonight was just a continuation of that.”
Lilly said the team’s sole purpose is postseason but also added he would like to see Price have a shot at the scoring record.
“I’ve never been one to chase records,” Lilly said. “But anybody who knows the kid and knows how hard he works and how many people in that locker room respect him as a person, I think everybody wants to see him do it. And I think it would be a heck of a feather to have in the cap of an offensive line to have a Kennedy Award and the Curt Warner Award (top running back) winner last year and a kid that breaks the state scoring record. I think it’s a team award. And I think Judah will say the same thing.”
Morris is a believer in the Independence offense.
“Judah back there in the backfield is a very good running back, that’s all there is to it,” Morris said. “He’s just hard to stop. And you’ve got Cyrus out there to throw it to and with that offensive line it’s hard to get pressure on the quarterback. It’s just a very good football team."
Nicholas dropped to 6-2 with the loss and faces another tough test and another No. 3-rated team in Class A James Monroe next week.
“I’ve been around this game a long time, you just want to make sure this one doesn’t beat you twice,” Morris said of moving forward.
NC 7 0 0 0 - 7
I 36 22 0 0 - 58
First quarter
I – Judah Price 15 run (run failed), 9:40
I – Price 27 run (Cyrus Goodson pass from Trey Bowers), 5:29
NC – Wes Hill 80 kick return (Johann Villasenor kick), 5:16
I – Goodson 73 pass from Bowers (run failed), 4:08
I – Goodson 25 pass from Bowers (Price run), 3:06
I – Tyler Linkswiler 62 pass from Bowers (Price run), 0:00
Second quarter
I – Price 70 run (Goodson pass from Bowers), 8:26
I – Price 11 run (Price run), 3:08
I – Linkswiler 49 run (run failed), 1:52
Individual statistics
RUSHING – NC: Kaleb Clark 17-33, Brycen Morriston 4-(-4), Wes Hill 1-4, Alex Pritt 3-5, Eden Addair 1-(-2), Dawson Brown 1-2, Devin Nash 1-2. I: Judah Price 13-209-4, Trey Bowers 5-48, Tyler Linskwiler 5-104-1, Tayler Dove 1-5, Silas Nelson 2-8.
PASSING – NC: Morriston 1-6-0-0-0. I: Bowers 4-5-0-179-3
RECEIVING – NC: Alex Pritt 1-0. I: Cyrus Goodson 2-98-2, Linkswiler 1-62-1 Colten Caron 1-19.
TAKEAWAYS – NC: 1 (Nash FR), I: 1 (Caron FR)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.