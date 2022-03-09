Breanna Price, 4, of St. Marys, left, goes after a loose ball against Makaylee Price, 21, of Summer Co. during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. St. Marys won 47-32(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
St. Marys controls game, eliminates Bobcats (With Gallery)
By Steve Keenan The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON — St. Marys didn’t necessarily craft a masterpiece, but the Blue Devils did what teams must do at state tournament time — put more points on the scoreboard and live to play another day.
In a Class AA quarterfinal matchup Wednesday between No. 3 seed St. Marys and No. 6 Summers County in the 2022 WVSSAC Girls State High School Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, the Blue Devils took charge early and held off a spirited fourth-quarter surge from the Bobcats to post a 47-32 victory to advance.
1 of 16
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 4.jpg
Josey Moore, 22, left, of St. Marys, tries to block Jessica Ward, of Summer Co. shot during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. St. MArys won 47-32. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 1.jpg
Breanna Price, 4, of St. Marys, left, goes after a loose ball against Makaylee Price, 21, of Summer Co. during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. St. Marys won 47-32 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 2.jpg
Alyvia Harvey, 42, of Summer Co. drives the lane between two St. Marys defenders, Breanna Price, 4, left, and Millicent Kehrer, during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. St. Marys won 47-32. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 9.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 3.jpg
Millicent Kehrer, 13, of St. Marys, center, gets trapped by Summers Co. defenders during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. St. Marys won 47-32. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 14.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 12.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 15.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 16.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basket Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 13.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 5.jpg
Liv Meador, 24, of Summer Co., right, gets tripped by Callie Powell, 5, of St. Marys, during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. St. Marys won 47-32. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 6.jpg
Liv Meador, 24, of Summer Co., left, reaches for the ball against, Addie Davis, 20, of St. Marys during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. St. Marys won 47-32. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 7.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 8.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 10.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basket Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 11.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
GALLERY: Summers Co. vs St. Marys- Girls AA State Tournament
1 of 16
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 4.jpg
Josey Moore, 22, left, of St. Marys, tries to block Jessica Ward, of Summer Co. shot during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. St. MArys won 47-32. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 1.jpg
Breanna Price, 4, of St. Marys, left, goes after a loose ball against Makaylee Price, 21, of Summer Co. during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. St. Marys won 47-32 (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 2.jpg
Alyvia Harvey, 42, of Summer Co. drives the lane between two St. Marys defenders, Breanna Price, 4, left, and Millicent Kehrer, during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. St. Marys won 47-32. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 9.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 3.jpg
Millicent Kehrer, 13, of St. Marys, center, gets trapped by Summers Co. defenders during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. St. Marys won 47-32. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 14.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 12.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 15.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 16.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basket Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 13.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 5.jpg
Liv Meador, 24, of Summer Co., right, gets tripped by Callie Powell, 5, of St. Marys, during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. St. Marys won 47-32. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 6.jpg
Liv Meador, 24, of Summer Co., left, reaches for the ball against, Addie Davis, 20, of St. Marys during the Class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. St. Marys won 47-32. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 7.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 8.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 10.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basket Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
030922 Summers Co. vs St. Marys 11.jpg
Summer Co. vs St. Marys during the class AA quarter-final game of the Girls State Basketball Tournament held at the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center Wednesday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
With St. Marys nursing a 34-24 lead early in the final period, the Bobcats reached down briefly for some extra juice. Avery Lilly retrieved a loose ball under her basket and converted two foul shots at the 6:29 mark, then teammate Liv Meador ventured into the paint for a deuce to whittle the SM lead to six, 34-28, with 6:17 left.
Just as quickly, St. Marys expanded the lead back out to double-digits at 38-28, and the Bobcats could get no closer than eight points, 38-30, the rest of the way.
The Blue Devils sank 11 of 13 free throws in the fourth to secure the victory, and they were an efficient 22-of-25 from the charity stripe for the game. Summers was 10-of-15 from the foul line, but the Bobcats shot just 25 percent (11-of-44) from the field, including misfiring on all seven 3-point attempts.
“We lost to Mingo Central last year in the regional finals, and we had a real bad taste in our mouths,” Summers County head coach Chad Meador said in summing up the team’s efforts during a campaign that ended with a 16-8 report card. “We knew coming into this season we kind of had an outside chance to get back to Charleston.
“We didn’t quite know how the summer session was going to go; the summer session went pretty good, better than planned. And we thought to ourselves, ‘You know, we might be alright.’ And it kind of steamrolled from there. The season got a little better. We had a little setback early in December, but we started picking up some momentum down the stretch.
“And we started playing our best basketball come postseason. We just fell a little short today.”
“Our goal was to get here and, guess what, we got here,” he had said earlier. “We are going to enjoy the moment …”
Meador had praise for the morning’s opponent.
“Hats off to St. Marys,” he said. “Fine program. Great game plan. Outstanding perimeter play. It just came up a little short for us today.”
Both teams displayed stretches of ragged play on and off throughout the contest. Summers County committed 22 turnovers and St. Marys turned it over 19 times. The points-off-turnover were nearly a wash, though, as the Blue Devils had 15 and Summers County 12.
Thirteen of Summers County’s 22 miscues occurred in the first half, as St. Marys led 12-2 after one quarter and 17-8 at the break.
Coming out of intermission, St. Marys’ lead eventually ballooned to 14 points three times in the last half of the third, at 26-12, 32-18 and finally 34-20.
Zoe Davis tallied nine of her game-high 17 points in the crucial third stanza, including a layup which staked the Blue Devils to that 34-20 cushion heading into the final quarter.
“Our defense, guys, was outstanding,” said St. Marys head coach Fred King. “That’s a good team we played there. They’ve got good tradition, well-coached. And we watched them on video; I didn’t realize how long they were until we saw (them in person).
“These warriors right here (Zoe Davis, Addie Davis and Breanna Price, players who were by his side in the post-game press conference)” helped turn the tide for the Blue Devils, King said.
Utilizing a match-up zone helped St. Marys somewhat neutralize the Summers County play inside, King said. His team’s post play was key, he said. “(No.) 22 (Maggie Stover) and 42 (Grace Harvey), we knew they were going to be an issue. So we kind of halfwayed them.
“But they (his players) know they can’t sell out too much because of (Summers’ outside capabilities).”
Harvey finished with a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double to lead the Summers County effort. Lilly chipped in nine points.
Meador said his team overcame early difficulties to stay in reach of the favored Blue Devils. “We adjusted a little bit at halftime. I thought we adjusted (fairly well), perhaps not soon enough.”
Inexperience could have played a factor for Summers County, Meador said. Most of his players “had never stepped foot on this floor, so that does make a difference.”
“My time at Summers County has been unbelievable,” said the lone Bobcat senior, Stover, who had two points and four rebounds. Experiences — both ups and downs — have “shaped me as a person,” she said. “It’s a dream come true to finish it here, and be here in general.”
Addie Davis scored 13 and Price tallied 10 for St. Marys. Price also logged six steals.
St. Marys (20-5) will face either No. 2 Wyoming East or No. 7 Charleston Catholic in the next round. Those teams were to meet at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The resulting semifinal matchup is set for 9:30 a.m. Friday, and the Class AA championship is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday.