St. Joe 72, Woodrow Wilson 72
Huntington St. Joe, a late entry into the Battle for the Armory, made a free throw stand up at the end to upset Woodrow Wilson 73-72 Tuesday night at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Jaden Price’s 1 of 2 at the line made the score 73-70 with 33.8 remaining.
Woodrow Wilson’s Elijah Redfern, who had 17 points, made a runner at the rim with :21.8 left to make it a one-point game and the Woodrow defense went to work.
The Flying Eagles' Maddex McMillen, Keynan Cook and Elijah Waller harassed St. Joe’s Caden Ehirim down the court and forced him to throw the ball away, giving Woodrow a last shot at yet another close win.
It wasn’t meant to be.
McMillen got the ball late and had to put up an off-balance shot that came up short.
McMillen played spectacularly in the loss, with 27 points, making 10 of 15 shots and 5 of 10 from 3-point range, and he had five rebounds. He was also the main defender on the turnover by the Irish late.
Sam Pack added 10 points for the Flying Eagles.
Jesse Muncy, a transfer from Tolsia who was a 1,000-point scorer at the school, had 22 to lead the way for St. Joe. Zavion Johnson added 20.
Woodrow Wilson will play Cabell Midland in the Burger King division consolation game Wednesday at 6 p.m. St. Joe will face Shady Spring for the championship at 8 p.m.
St. Joe’s
Caden Ehirim 5-12 5-5 16, Jaden Price 3-6 2-3 8, Zavian Johnson 8-15 2-4 20, Jesse Muncy 7-13 5-6 22, Phillip Ignatiadis 2-4 2-3 6, Jax Fortner 0-2 1-2 1. TOTALS: 25-52 17-23 73
Woodrow Wilson (2-1)
Keynan Cook 2-7 -0-1 4, Maddex McMillen 10-15 2-3 27, Elijah Redfern 6-16 4-6 17, Sam Pack 4-8 0-2 10, Mike Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Landyn Wolfe 0-1 0-0 0, Brayden Hawthorne 2-5 1-2 7, Elijah Waller 0-0 0-0 0, Caleb Gravely 2-3 0-0 4, Jaylon Walton 0-0 1-2 1.TOTALS: 27-58 8-16 72.
St. Joe’s 18 10 17 28 - 73
Woodrow Wilson 21 5 18 28 72
3-point goals – SJ: 6-19 (Ehirim 1-3, Price 0-1, Johnson 2-6, Muncy 3-7, Fortner 0-2). WW: 10-25 (McMillen 5-10, Redfern 1-6, Pack 2-4, Hawthrone 2-5). Rebounds – SJ: 32 (Ehirim 11). WW: 29 (Cook, McMillen, Redfern 5), A – SJ: 11 (Muncy 4), WW: 17 (Redfern 9). Total fouls – SJ: 15. WW: 22. Fouled out – None.