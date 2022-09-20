SSAC prep football ratings

SSAC Ratings
Team Rec. Rtg.
Class AAA
1. Parkersburg South 4-0 13.75
2. Morgantown 3-0 13.33
3. Spring Valley 3-0 12
4. Princeton 3-0 11.33
5. Martinsburg 3-1 11
6. Musselman 3-1 10.5
7. Hurricane 3-1 9.75
8. Bridgeport 3-1 9.5
9. Wheeling Park 3-1 9.25
10. Hedgesville 3-1 9
11. Huntington 2-1 8.67
12. Woodrow Wilson 3-1 8.5
13. Parkersburg 2-1 8.33
tie. Cabell Midland 2-1 8.33
15. George Washington 2-2 7
16. Jefferson 2-2 6.75
17. University 2-2 6.5
18. Buckhannon-Upshur 2-2 6
tie. John Marshall 2-2 6
tie. Oak Hill 2-2 6
tie. Hampshire 2-2 6
tie. Spring Mills 2-2 6
Class AA
1. North Marion 4-0 11.25
2. Roane County 4-0 10.75
tie. Frankfort 4-0 10.75
4. Independence 4-0 10
5. Scott 4-0 9.75
6. Logan 4-0 9
7. Fairmont Senior 3-1 8.5
8. Winfield 3-1 7.75
9. Nicholas County 3-1 7.25
tie. Clay County 3-1 7.25
tie. Chapmanville 3-1 7.25
12. Weir 3-1 6.75
13. Lincoln 2-1 6.33
14. Keyser 2-1 6
15. Point Pleasant 2-2 5.5
16. Nitro 2-2 5.25
17. East Fairmont 2-2 4.75
tie. Lewis County 2-2 4.75
tie. Philip Barbour 2-2 4.75
tie. PikeView 2-2 4.75
Class A
1. Wheeling Central 4-0 8.75
2. Tug Valley 4-0 8.25
3. Williamstown 3-0 8
4. Wahama 4-0 7.5
tie. Van 4-0 7.5
6. Doddridge County 3-0 7.33
7. Greenbrier West 4-0 7.25
tie. Petersburg 4-0 7.25
9. Tucker County 3-0 7
tie. James Monroe 3-0 7
11. Man 3-1 6.75
12. Cameron 4-0 6.5
tie. Wirt County 4-0 6.5
14. Montcalm 4-0 6.25
15. Clay-Battelle 2-1 5.67
16. East Hardy 3-1 5.25
17. Valley Wetzel 3-1 5
tie. Madonna 2-1 5
19. Midland Trail 3-1 4.75
tie. St. Marys 3-1 4.75
