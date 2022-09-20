SSAC prep football ratings

Konnor Ray, of Woodrow Wilson, 21, right, tackles Amir Hairston, of Bluefield, during game Friday night at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

 

SSAC Ratings

Team Rec. Rtg.

Class AAA

1. Parkersburg South 4-0 13.75

2. Morgantown 3-0 13.33

3. Spring Valley 3-0 12

4. Princeton 3-0 11.33

5. Martinsburg 3-1 11

6. Musselman 3-1 10.5

7. Hurricane 3-1 9.75

8. Bridgeport 3-1 9.5

9. Wheeling Park 3-1 9.25

10. Hedgesville 3-1 9

11. Huntington 2-1 8.67

12. Woodrow Wilson 3-1 8.5

13. Parkersburg 2-1 8.33

tie. Cabell Midland 2-1 8.33

15. George Washington 2-2 7

16. Jefferson 2-2 6.75

17. University 2-2 6.5

18. Buckhannon-Upshur 2-2 6

tie. John Marshall 2-2 6

tie. Oak Hill 2-2 6

tie. Hampshire 2-2 6

tie. Spring Mills 2-2 6

Class AA

1. North Marion 4-0 11.25

2. Roane County 4-0 10.75

tie. Frankfort 4-0 10.75

4. Independence 4-0 10

5. Scott 4-0 9.75

6. Logan 4-0 9

7. Fairmont Senior 3-1 8.5

8. Winfield 3-1 7.75

9. Nicholas County 3-1 7.25

tie. Clay County 3-1 7.25

tie. Chapmanville 3-1 7.25

12. Weir 3-1 6.75

13. Lincoln 2-1 6.33

14. Keyser 2-1 6

15. Point Pleasant 2-2 5.5

16. Nitro 2-2 5.25

17. East Fairmont 2-2 4.75

tie. Lewis County 2-2 4.75

tie. Philip Barbour 2-2 4.75

tie. PikeView 2-2 4.75

Class A

1. Wheeling Central 4-0 8.75

2. Tug Valley 4-0 8.25

3. Williamstown 3-0 8

4. Wahama 4-0 7.5

tie. Van 4-0 7.5

6. Doddridge County 3-0 7.33

7. Greenbrier West 4-0 7.25

tie. Petersburg 4-0 7.25

9. Tucker County 3-0 7

tie. James Monroe 3-0 7

11. Man 3-1 6.75

12. Cameron 4-0 6.5

tie. Wirt County 4-0 6.5

14. Montcalm 4-0 6.25

15. Clay-Battelle 2-1 5.67

16. East Hardy 3-1 5.25

17. Valley Wetzel 3-1 5

tie. Madonna 2-1 5

19. Midland Trail 3-1 4.75

tie. St. Marys 3-1 4.75

