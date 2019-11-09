Spartans

Here are the pairings for the first round of the state high school football playoffs, as supplied by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission. Dates and times will be determined Sunday.

Class AAA

No. 16 Preston (4-6) at No. 1 Martinsburg (10-0)

No. 15 Riverside (4-6) at No. 2 Cabell Midland (10-0)

No. 14 Hurricane (4-6) at No. 3 Spring Valley (9-1)

No. 13 South Charleston (4-6) at No. 4 Parkersburg South (9-1)

No. 12 Parkersburg (5-5) at No. 5 Musselman (8-2)

No. 11 Capital (5-5) at No. 6 Wheeling Park (8-2)

No. 10 Huntington (5-5) at No. 7 George Washington (7-3)

No. 9 Spring Mills (6-4) at No. 8 Greenbrier East (7-3)

Class AA

No. 16 Winfield (7-3) at No. 1 Fairmont Senior (10-0)

No. 15 Lewis County (7-3) at No. 2 Bridgeport (9-1)

No. 14 North Marion (7-3) at No. 3 Poca (10-0)

No. 13 Man (8-2) at No. 4 Bluefield (9-1)

No. 12 Liberty Harrison (8-2) at No. 5 Keyser (9-1)

No. 11 Wyoming East (8-2) at No. 6 Oak Glen (10-0)

No. 10 Mingo Central (8-2) at No. 7 Shady Spring (9-1)

No. 9 Nicholas County (8-2) at No. 8 Frankfort (8-2)

Class A

No. 16 Madonna (6-3-1) at No. 1 Doddridge County (10-0)

No. 15 South Harrison (6-4) at No. 2 Ritchie County (9-1)

No. 14 Moorefield (6-4) at No. 3 Pendleton County (9-1)

No. 13 Tygarts Valley (7-3) at No. 4 Greenbrier West (9-1)

No. 12 Tug Valley (6-3) at No. 5 Williamstown (8-2)

No. 11 Cameron (7-3) at No. 6 St. Marys (8-2)

No. 10 Wheeling Central (6-4) at No. 7 Tolsia (7-3)

No. 9 Midland Trail (6-4) at No. 8 East Hardy (7-3)

