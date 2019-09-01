Squirrel season presents great opportunities

There is a hunting opportunity right here in the hills and hollers of our home state that is the perfect game animal to learn many of the fundamentals of hunting. The season offers a chance to hone and practice your skills with a high probability for success. It also is one of our state’s longest open seasons and even has an earlier opener dedicated to youth — a special day afield designed just for our next generation of wildlife lovers and hands-on wildlife conservationists.
The season is for squirrels and it opens Sept. 14 and runs through Feb. 29, 2020. There is a one-day youth season on Sept. 7. Since youth season regulations are a frequent question I get asked (mostly from family and friends), I decided to dedicate part of this column to the rules. As always, please refer to our WVDNR Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary booklet for all the data on hunting seasons, limits and licensing requirements. Please don’t be like my hunting buddies and text me the day before season asking — read up on this stuff early.
Sorry, I strayed off topic — here is what I found online at wvdnr.gov about the squirrel youth season requirements.
Youth hunters under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a licensed adult. The accompanying adult cannot carry a gun or bow and must remain near enough to the youth to render advice and assistance. Youth hunters age 15-17 must comply with all licensing requirements. Class Q/QQ and Class XS license holders are not eligible for this youth season.
For many of us, squirrel hunting was a hunt that allowed us the freedom to choose how to hunt and to become proficient in that way of hunting. For example, some squirrel hunters like to spot and stalk hunt for squirrels using their eyes and ears to walk quietly through the understory until the game presents itself for a shot. Many who use this technique for hunting choose a traditional shotgun with game loads. Maybe later in the season, a scoped .22 rifle might be a fun challenge.
Others prefer to sit quietly in an area and simply wait and watch for squirrels. This is a patience game, although sitting under an early mast tree, like a bunch of hickories, this kind of hunting can get pretty exciting really fast.
Others, like me, prefer a squirrel hunting day afield with man’s best friend — a squirrel dog. This type of squirrel hunting is all about a great gun dog, some friendly companions to join in the fun-filled day, a fine shooting .22 rifle and some really good binoculars. The dog locates the squirrel in a tree and then it is the hunter’s job to find the squirrel using optics and wood-wise techniques.
Whether you’re a novice, someone who wants to try hunting or an old pro at it, squirrel season is a great way to get afield for a low-key, high-reward hunt. It is an excellent way to learn to hunt, to shoot, to become wood wise, how to clean and prepare game and how to enjoy a family game dinner recalling hunting stories. I simply can’t wait.