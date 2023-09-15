When I was a kid, squirrel hunting was a big deal. The opening day and for several weekends thereafter, loading up the trucks with dogs, friends, and family for a morning hunt was not only common, but it was also a well-practiced endeavor.
I learned much watching the adults, listening to their stories of hunts long past, and of course hearing about their dogs. It also taught me the basics of becoming wood-wise and how important it is to understand the daily habits and characteristics of the game animals. In short, I owe a great deal to those who not only had the time to go hunting but made a conscious decision to let me tag along. I also owe a great deal to the dogs who taught me quickly how to hunt hard and the dedication it requires to become a skilled hunter. Those dogs were excellent squirrel hunters and if you paid even a little bit of attention, they would quickly let you know where and what the squirrels were feeding on. That information was valuable for a novice hunter trying to repeat the dogs’ efforts on my own when the opportunity and age were appropriate enough for me to be set free for an afternoon hunt. The past hunts with dogs gave me the knowledge of at least where to start and which hunting grounds had the mast trees the squirrels were concentrating on.
Later in my teenage years, I was introduced to the sport of bowhunting for deer and that period lasted not only the rest of my time at home, but it also followed me through college, my first job, marriage and becoming a father. Patterning deer movement, learning about deer’s behaviors and picking a spot to hang a treestand for the best chance for success takes many hours of walking the woods and scouting. My success as a bowhunter can be directly linked to the hunts of my youth following dogs around and being tuned into the food sources available for all critters in the woodlot. They let me watch them unlock the mystery of finding the game first-hand.
Fast forward to today and yes, I now keep my own hunting dogs and have for many, many years and I still am as excited to hunt squirrels with them as when I was a kid. Why? I can only answer why with the simple fact that following them throughout the squirrel season allows me to see firsthand the food sources available on my hunting grounds. I then share that information with the bowhunters in my hunting circle to assist them in their hunting efforts. As the season goes on, the squirrels will move to new locations where wild foods are plentiful. From Sept. 9 through the end of February, the months that squirrel season is open, each month can provide a different strategy for locating food sources, and I know one thing for certain, the dogs will let you know when you are in the right food places because the squirrels will be there.
To become a successful hunter, no matter the species in pursuit, learning about the critter, their habits and food sources will allow you the opportunity to become immersed in the natural world in a way that I am convinced that only hunters can experience first-hand.
I owe a great deal to those early squirrel hunts. They not only allowed me to become a hunter, but also allowed me to live a lifestyle of hands-on wildlife conservation that not only depicts who I am but has also provided for a lifestyle that I so deeply cherish.
This early fall, maybe give squirrel hunting a go. Who knows, you may just learn something. I know I always do.
