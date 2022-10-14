Squirrel doggin' 101 (Part 2)

Last time, as you remember sports fans, I was trying to introduce some of you to the wonderful world of squirrel hunting with dogs. If you don’t know about it, this is a pretty popular way of hunting squirrels in the southeast U.S.. In other parts of the country, maybe not so much. So I was in the middle of talking about what the new folks to this sport out there might be going through, and how can we help you train and develop this new addition to your family — a squirrel dog!
OK, I’ve got this squirmy little puppy. Now what? Ronnie Snedegar is a squirrel dog addict from Greenbrier County and spends a lot of time with his dogs. His Annie dog is a West Siberian Laika and a Super Grand Squirrel Champion in the squirrel dog competition world (events are held all over the country). He also owns Rowdy and Hammer, a father-and-son treeing Tennessee brindle team, and they have both earned squirrel champion titles as well. Ronnie also pleasure hunts his dogs a lot and this past February he traveled to Alabama and led the Realtree team to winning the Squirrel Master Classic with his dogs.
“I have raised all three of my dogs from 8-week-old puppies, and the journey starts the day you go to pick up your pup,” Ronnie said. “In my opinion the bonding (which is a big part of my training) starts the very first minute that you claim the pup as yours. There are lots of different ideas on picking a pup. As for myself, I look for the loner and most adventurous, which is often the same pup with both characteristics.
“Once I have gained the trust of the pup (usually just a day or two) I take it with me everywhere that I can. In the woods, around the yard, the feed store, outdoor family gatherings and such. I spend quite a bit of time praising the pup for doing things I like, coming when I call, taking care of business when I take it outside, etc."
Ronnie went on to say that outdoor time with a pup is spent around creeks, fences, steep banks and any obstacles they will encounter while hunting. In order to introduce the pup to squirrels, watch for fresh road kills or keep a stash of tails and hides in the freezer and let the pup smell them and grab them if they want. Remember, all dogs are different. Some puppies may show a lot of interest in a hide or dead squirrel, some may not. What you do not want to do is push a young dog too hard at first. They are all different and progress differently; let them learn at their own pace.
Successful trainers will tell you that you must wear out some boots to make a squirrel dog. There are no tricks or gimmicks that will take the place of keeping a dog in the woods. Start with a well-bred pup that seems to have a strong prey drive and a natural instinct to tree and take them to the woods. Taking the young dog to an area that has squirrels to begin with can be important. Too many trips to the woods without contact with game will discourage you and your dog. Every time you go to the woods you may see a slight difference and improvement. It will not happen overnight; patience and perseverance will be rewarded here.
Hunting squirrels with a dog may be the best way to introduce any new hunter, young or old to the sport. Squirrel doggin’ is hunting that is low stress and can be done most anywhere. Kids and adults alike can have a carefree day in the woods, watch the antics of the dogs and may have a lot of shooting opportunities. Kids don’t have to be quiet, sit still or any of the other tortuous aspects of deer or turkey hunting. Most of all, hunting with a dog can be just plain ol’ fun.
You remember when hunting was fun, don’t you?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.