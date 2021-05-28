Sprint Enduro at Hidden Valley this weekend

The way Rhonda Calloway sees it, West Virginians have plenty of getaway options right outside their doors.
That includes Raleigh County, specifically Glen Daniel at Hidden Valley, which used to be known as a golf course but is now an ATV Park. Now its the sight of the latest U.S. Sprint Enduro series stop this Saturday and Sunday.
“You don’t have to go out of state to have a good time,” Calloway said. “Some people can’t afford to go to Myrtle Beach and some of these other places. We try to bring things to our state. West Virginia is beautiful, and it truly is flattering that this series chose us.”
Youth racing starts at 8 a.m. and adults start at 11 a.m. each day. There will also be a Stacyc and Strider exhibition Saturday night.
Admission is $15 at the gate and is good for the entire weekend. Children 5 and under get in free. Overnight camping is free Friday and Saturday.
This is the fifth consecutive year the tour has held a race at Hidden Valley. Between 400 and 500 racers from all across the United States and from several other countries will be competing for prize money.
“This is what they do for a living,” Calloway said.
The two days will make up the fifth race of the season for U.S. Sprint Enduro. Sunday will be the fourth stop for the Sprint Cross Country Series.
Calloway said racers were already arriving at Hidden Valley on Wednesday.
