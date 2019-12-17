Wins against Woodrow Wilson inside the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center have not been easy for opponents to come by over the years.
Not only had Spring Valley never beaten the Flying Eagles inside the famed Armory, the Timberwolves had never picked up a win over Woodrow, period.
That all changed Tuesday night when Spring Valley stunned Woodrow Wilson 75-72 for its first win of the season.
"It is a great win. We have gotten off to a slow start because we didn't get our football players until two weeks later than everyone else," Spring Valley head coach Cory Maynard said. "So they are a little behind and then coming up here and Beckley with the tradition that they have, getting a win is great for our kids and great for our program."
On a night of runs, it was Spring Valley that made the final push for the win.
After taking a six-point lead at halftime, the Timberwolves watched Woodrow Wilson outscore them 26-10 in the third quarter to lead 59-49 with eight minutes to play.
"Probably our best offensive group that took that lead, maybe our worst defensive group," Maynard said, laughing. "It was the lesser of two evils. We knew Beckley was going to make a run. They came out and outpressured us. You have to give credit to them, they came out and did what they had to do."
A steal from all-stater C.J. Meredith was turned into a dunk to push the lead to eight early in the third quarter for the visitors, but with just under three minutes left in the quarter Woodrow had fought back to tie the game at 47 apiece.
The Flying Eagles then went to work inside with big man Ben Gilliam, who sparked a crazy run to end the quarter.
Gilliam scored inside for the lead and raced to the other end for a block on what looked to be a sure layup. Gilliam grabbed the loose ball and drove it hard down the floor, where he hit Ayden Ince for the alley-oop slam.
Two more buckets gave Woodrow an eight-point lead that grew to 10 when the horn sounded.
After trailing 18-11 after the first stanza, Spring Valley outscored Woodrow 28-15 to take the halftime lead. The final quarter looked like a carbon copy of the second quarter.
"We played a great third quarter, then the fourth quarter looked exactly like the second. It was ugly basketball, like shooting ourselves in the foot," Woodrow Wilson head coach Ron Kidd said. "They made their shots, we didn't make ours. We shot air balls and they put it in the goal. We pride ourselves on defense, but it was bad tonight."
To spark the second-quarter run, Brock Booth hit four 3s and had 15 points. Booth, who finished with a career-high 26, started the final quarter with an old-school triple when he was fouled on a drive to the basket.
"Brock can do that. He is a great catch-and-shoot kid," Maynard said. "When he gets going, he can shoot it as good as anyone. He needs time to get it off and we kinda went to an open set and took the lead. Brock was huge tonight."
Trailing by five with 4:17 to play, Booth struck with another deep ball that was followed by five straight from Meredith. Back-to-back scores by Corbin Page capped a 12-0 run and the Timberwolves never looked back.
"We had to make shots and pick up our defense. (Gilliam) is a tough matchup, but we got our offense and defense going again and was able to pull it out," Maynard said. "It was a great team win. I got contributions from everybody that played tonight. It is something that we have been preaching. I am proud of them for buying in to the team concept. That is what we are going to have to have in order for us to achieve what we want to achieve this year."
Woodrow Wilson (1-1) heads to Morgantown this weekend to face defending Class AAA state champion University Friday and Morgantown Saturday.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter at @Rusman1981
Spring Valley (1-2)
Nate Ellis 4, Brock Booth 26, Sam Adkins 3, C.J. Meredith 24, Reece Stevenson 4, David Livingston 4, Corbin Page 40. Totals: 30 11-12 75.
Woodrow Wilson (1-1)
K.J. Jones 14, Richard Law 12, Ben Gilliam 21, Ayden Ince 13, Maddex McMillen 10, Mykel McDowell. Totals: 30 5-10 72.
SV: 11 28 10 26 — 75
WW: 18 15 26 13 — 72
3-point goals: SV: 11 (Booth 6, Adkins, Meredith 4), WW: 7 (Jones 2, Law 2, Ince, McMillen). Fouled out: None